Movies
(And one “Christmas movie” that isn’t.)
There is no dearth of movies to get us into the holiday spirit this time of year. Hallmark alone serves up dozens of new films, to say nothing of claymation classics and our favorite holiday rom-coms that comfort us year after year. But what about those movies on the edge? Movies that are festive-ish? Movies you didn’t realize were actually holiday movies? We’ve gathered some of our favorites for your consideration.
First: how do we determine whether something is a holiday movie? Well, to hear much of the internet talk about it, any movie with a whiff of holiday imagery in it now counts as a Christmas movie. OK! If that’s how we want to think of it then there are a whole lot of non-Christmas Christmas movies out there.
Of course, people have very strong opinions on these matters. “How can you say that is a Christmas movie?! It just takes place during Christmas! There are no Christmas themes! How dare you?” But honestly, we’re here for anything that brings good cheer this season and makes your spirit merry and bright.
So grab the popcorn and some hot cocoa and cuddle up with these “holiday” classics.
Happy Holidays, Merry Christmas, and a Yippee- Kai-Yay Motherf——r to one and all!