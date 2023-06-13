Kim Kardashian, North West, & Saint All Have Roles In The New Paw Patrol Movie

North West is building up her already impressive resume. The oldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just landed her first acting job and will be lending her voice talents to the new Paw Patrol movie.

The 10-year-old is voicing a sweet little Pomeranian pup called Mini in Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie, the sequel to 2021’s original Paw Patrol: The Movie from 2021. In a new trailer for Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie, North as Mimi can be seen riding on top of a wrecking ball alongside fellow pup Nano, voiced by Alan Kim, as the pair scream “Let’s go!”

North isn’t the only member of the family to voice a character in the new Paw Patrol movie. She’s joined by mom Kim Kardashian, who will reprise her role from the first film as Dolores, a white poodle with some attitude. Dolores is seen in the trailer rolling her eyes at danger and saying, “Ugh you’ve got to be kidding me.” Classic sassy poodle talk.

Kardashian shared the trailer on Instagram and announced another little tidbit; not only will North be starring in Paw Patrol, but 8-year-old brother Saint also voiced a character. “This September, a new breed of heroes hits the big screen,” Kardashian wrote. “Meet the Mighty Pups in our SUPER new trailer for PAW Patrol: Can you spot North and Saint in the trailer?”

Saint is expected to have a cameo in the movie while North has a more fleshed-out role, according to E!. Which makes sense since North is older and already racking up a whole host of credits to her resume. She has been giving makeup tutorials for ages, even giving her mom a total makeover more than once. She’s been proven to be a Bob Ross-level painter, added her vocals to her dad’s albums and performed at his Sunday services, and is a TikTok star with her mom. Acting was really just a natural progession to her already incredible list of talents.

Of course, we will have to wait until Paw Patrol: A Mighty Movie hits theaters in September to see how the Kardashians handle their new roles as voice actors. We can’t wait.