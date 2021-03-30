Adding to their already impressive roster of extracurricular activities, Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a new hobby. This time they are following in the footsteps of their great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. Or should I say hoofsteps on account of the two Cambridge children are reportedly getting into horseback riding.

Over the weekend, The Times reported that 7-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Princess Charlotte have taken up horseback riding. Even their 2-year-old brother Prince Louis has reportedly got in on the action, and their dad Prince William is said to be “thrilled” to see his kids following in the grand royal tradition of horseback riding, according to The Times.

Prince George is apparently something of an old hat at horseback riding at the grand old age of 7, as he has reportedly been taking lessons since he was just 4 years old, according to People. As for Princess Charlotte, the only daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William and the little twin of her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the news outlet reported that she has been a big horse lover for ages. When Princess Charlotte was just 1 year old back in 2016, Middleton spoke to Paralympic Equestrian Natasha Baker about her daughter’s horse love at such a young age. Middleton apparently “emphasized that Charlotte has this passion about horses,” as Baker told Horse & Hound, “and although she doesn't echo it, she'll do her best to champion and encourage it.”

Prince William learns to ride at Highgrove Estate. Tim Graham/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images

Middleton reportedly has an allergy to horses and does not ride, according to Town & Country, while Prince William continues to ride for polo matches every year. Like his own children, the Duke of Cambridge took up horseback riding at a very young age. He learned to ride horses alongside his little brother Prince Harry, per Town & Country, at Highgrove Estate on their Shetland ponies named Smokey and Trigger, accompanied by their mom Princess Diana.

Now that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have shown an affinity for horseback riding, they could very well join their great-grandmother, who they call Gan-Gan, for rides on their ponies after lockdown ends at Windsor and Balmoral. Queen Elizabeth has been riding horses ever since she was 4 years old and continues to ride to this day, per W magazine. In fact, the 94-year-old monarch was seen riding a 14-year-old pony named Fern around the grounds of Windsor Castle last December while she was self-isolating during lockdown.

No wonder the royal kids are adding horseback riding to their already impressive roster of hobbies that include ballet, gymnastics, and that other fancy sport of tennis. Their Gan-Gan has loved horses for 90 years. That’s a solid recommendation.