Prince George has a lot on his plate these days. He’s the future King of England, so that’s a pretty big deal on its own. He’s also starting to take part in more royal events, which eats into some of his free time. What’s more, the 10-year-old boy and future monarch, has been busy at school training for a triathlon.

Prince William was handing out MBEs, or Members of the British Empire awards, on Halloween, and one of the recipients was Non Stafford, a triathlete who took home the silver medal for the Commonwealth Games. The proud dad told Stafford that his 10-year-old son Prince George had recently taken an interest in the sport, which combines running, cycling, and swimming. “He was telling me how George has been doing triathlon at school,” Stafford told reporters after the ceremony, according to Hello!.

Prince George attends Lambrook School along with his 8-year-old sister Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old brother Prince Louis, and the three of them just finished up a two-week break from their studies. A much needed break in Prince George’s case, as he is doing so much more than training for a triathlon these days.

The young prince is currently studying hard so he can sit for his entrance exams, which will help determine where he goes to school when he turns 13 in a few years. His parents have already visited the all-boys school of Eton College, where both his father and uncle Prince Harry attended classes as teenagers. While his mom Kate Middleton is helping him, she admitted during a royal function last month that her son is starting to feel the pressure. “George is just at the beginning of being tested,” she said at the time. “He says: ‘Mummy, I keep getting tested all the time!’”

Perhaps his new interest in triathlons, which require pretty intense training if participants are going to be able to keep up with the swimming/cycling/running involved, is a way for him to blow off steam from his testing. Maybe he just needs to burn off some energy. He has other avenues available to him, of course. He and his siblings have long been sporty kids, playing soccer and rugby and even rocking out to some Led Zeppelin from time to time.

On second thought, perhaps Prince George is living the most well-balanced life of us all. A little studying, a little music, a little training. Now I’m convinced he has it all figured out.