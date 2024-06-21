Prince William is jumping into his 42nd birthday, quite literally. Kate Middleton snapped a candid new photo of her husband with their three children to mark his special day on social media and it’s definitely a framer.

“Happy birthday Papa, we all love you so much!” the Princess of Wales captioned the photo on Instagram and signed it with a her initial and, perhaps, a kiss, writing “Cx.” In the picture, Prince William is holding hands with Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6, who’s also holding onto big brother Prince George, 10 as they jump in the air onto some soft sand below them.

The beach photo appears to have been taken last month when the family took a trip to the Norfolk coast. On Father’s Day on June 16, Princess Kate shared a similar photo of the dad of three on the beach with their children, which was likely taken on another day from their vacation as they’re all wearing different outfits.

Prince William’s father King Charles also shared a birthday tribute to his son on social media. “Happy Birthday to The Prince of Wales!” King Charles captioned a black and white photo of him with Prince William as a baby on X.

The whole family made a public appearance together for this year’s Trooping the Colour last weekend, an annual military event to celebrate the sovereign’s birthday. As expected, Prince Louis gave us a few viral moments when he danced to bagpipes and couldn’t stop yawning during the festivities. This also marked Middleton’s first public appearance since she shared her cancer diagnosis back in March and shared a health update ahead of this year’s Trooping the Colour.

“I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days,” she shared. “On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well. My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.”

The Princess of Wales added that she is “learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Nothing has been shared about how the family plans to celebrate Prince William’s birthday, but hopefully he gets to indulge in a few slices of pizza on the sofa and got his kids to laugh with a solid knock-knock joke.