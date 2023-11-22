Prince William & Kate Middleton Had Sweet Little PDA Moment In This Viral Video

Prince William and Kate Middleton appear to have decided that a little PDA is their thing. While many members of the royal family avoid public displays of affection as a matter of course, the future King and Queen of England have really been relaxing those rules in recent years. Maybe it’s the three kids at home or maybe it’s the fact that their date nights are way more glamorous than ours. All we know is, they’re getting a bit handsy these days and the most recent moment was caught on video.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were at a state dinner to entertain President of the Republic of Korea Yoon Suk Yeo and First Lady Kim Keon Hee at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, and they were spotted getting a little romantic. Not overly romantic, they are still senior royals who are paying attention to a higher level of decorum, but certainly more affectionate than we’re accustomed to seeing.

The Daily Mail’s Rebecca English shared a video of the couple, who are parents to 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis, putting their arm around each other as they hobnobbed with royal guests. And if you look closely, I’m pretty certain we even see Middleton give her husband a little pat on the butt. Which we have, actually, seen before.

Middleton, who has been married to Prince William since 2011 and dated him for nearly a decade beforehand, was seen giving him another pat on the butt at a glamorous date night at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards in February. As a couple, they have taken to sharing the odd hug in public or a kiss on the cheek or even Prince William just leading Middleton through a crowd with a hand on her back in the past. But these days, they are definitely giving the impression of hitting a new stage of their relationship. A stage that might not include Valentine’s Day roses, as Middleton admitted in February, but does include Prince William fixing her a cocktail before bed. And perhaps texting her with his favorite emoji, the eggplant emoji.

Whatever they’re doing to keep that spark alive, it seems to be working.