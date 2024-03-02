Princess Charlotte Is Adored By Other Children At School For Good Reason

There are so many ways that 8-year-old Princess Charlotte follows in her mom Kate Middleton’s footsteps. In fact, little Princess Charlotte almost seems like she’s really trying to be just like her mom. And when it comes to making friends at school, she’s inherited a few really sweet personality traits that have served her well.

Princess Charlotte attends Lambrook School along with her 10-year-old brother Prince George and 5-year-old brother Prince Louis. The young princess has become a very likable fixture at the school, a royal source told The Mirror, because she tends to be very kind and really good with younger children. “Charlotte is so kind and friendly and the other children adore her. She’s kind to the kids in younger years and she’s very popular,” the source explained.

While Princess Charlotte certainly could have picked up on her mom’s innate kindness and love of children, we can’t exclude another important source who might have helped her develop that empathy — her younger brother Prince Louis. Any royal fan who saw Princess Charlotte at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations back in 2022 knows that she runs a tight ship when it comes to her little brother. So much so that even her dad Prince William admitted after King Charles’ 2023 coronation that Princess Charlotte was tired after making sure her little brother behaved himself at all the royal events.

Princess Charlotte has loads going on for her when it comes to making friends. She is big into extracurricular events at school, playing rugby and getting involved in dance whenever she can. She’s also apparently quite the little actor and loves to be involved in all things dramatic. Which is, perhaps, why she enjoys little Prince Louis so much. He’s always bringing that extra touch of drama to everyday events. And his big sister is right there to support him.

Of course, Princess Charlotte is not the only one of Kate Middleton and Prince William’s children who is kind. According to that same source, all three Wales children are well-liked at school. Despite the fact that Prince George once told a fellow student that his dad would be king one day so they’d better “watch out.”

We all have our moments. And to be fair, he’s not wrong. Probably Princess Charlotte found out and counseled him about royal manners. Which is why we love her.