The royal family all found their own ways to honor Queen Elizabeth at her funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday, and little 7-year-old Princess Charlotte was no exception. She joined her parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, at the funeral, wearing a meaningful of jewelry. A small diamond brooch in the shape of a horseshoe, honoring Queen Elizabeth’s love of horses. A love the little girl is reportedly carrying on in her own life.

Queen Elizabeth’s love of horses was renowned throughout her life, of course. So much so, in fact, that her official royal photo for her 96th birthday was taken with two of her own horses. That love of horses has apparently been inherited by her great-granddaughter Princess Charlotte, who has been taking horseback riding lessons along with her 9-year-old brother Prince George. It was an exciting development for Princess Charlotte, who had a “passion” for horses even when she was just a little baby, according to her mom Kate Middleton.

Perhaps that’s why, as People reported, Queen Elizabeth gifted her great-granddaughter with the diamond horseshoe brooch herself. As a sweet nod to their shared passion. And now Princess Charlotte is honoring her great-grandmother at her funeral by wearing that lovely little brooch on her dress.

Princess Charlotte at the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022. Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Princess Charlotte was certainly not the only member of the royal family to honor her great-grandmother with significant jewelry at her funeral. Her mother Kate Middleton wore a four strand pearl choker and pearl drop earrings that once belonged to Queen Elizabeth, carrying on the royal tradition of wearing pearls as mourning jewelry as she has done for every occasion leading up to the Queen’s funeral. Her sister-in-law Meghan Markle also wore pearl earrings that were once gifted to her by Queen Elizabeth as a way of paying tribute to Her Majesty while also paying her own personal respects to her.

There was something especially moving about Princess Charlotte’s small horseshoe brooch though. A reminder of their sweet personal connection, their shared passion, and perhaps most importantly of all, the continuity of their family. The knowledge that they will carry on without the Queen while always, always, remembering the woman they loved.