After months out of the public eye, Kate Middleton made her first royal appearance at this week’s Trooping the Colour along with the rest of the royal family. It was a real joy to see not only the Princess of Wales, who has been going through cancer treatment, but also her three children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace. Her children looked happy to have their mom out at a fun royal event with them as well, particularly 9-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte. In fact, the mom and daughter shared some sweet moments at this year’s Trooping the Colour.

Middleton’s plans for the Trooping the Colour were a bit of mystery until she announced on Friday that she would indeed be there as a support for her husband Prince William and father-in-law King Charles, who is also undergoing cancer treatment. The couple’s three children, including 10-year-old Prince George and 5-year-old Prince Louis, were also on hand at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the monarch’s official birthday. All in coordinated outfits as has long been their custom, this year in cool navy and white.

In one video shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official Instagram, Middleton was seen smoothing down her daughter’s ponytail, a move she has been doing for so long, Princess Charlotte herself has started to mimic it when her mom’s hands are busy.

Princess Charlotte continues to become more and more like her elegant mother, clearly paying attention to little details as Middleton is known to do. As when the windows of the coach they were taking to Buckingham Palace started to fog up and the mom and daughter did their best to clear them up together so they could wave at the public. Working together and looking so happy to do so.

Middleton was generous to attend this year’s Trooping the Colour even as she is undergoing cancer treatment. As she said herself in her statement, “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

A lovely day out with her sweet children seems like a great way to do just that.