The Trooping the Colour could look very different for the royal family this year. Despite the fact that this marks just the second Trooping since King Charles’ coronation in 2023, the balcony at Buckingham Palace may be missing a few familiar faces on June 15. Kate Middleton might not be able to join the rest of the royal family on the balcony as she continues to undergo cancer treatment, and of course neither Prince Harry nor his wife Meghan Markle will be on hand either. But the real question at this point is whether or not the royal children will be at the Trooping the Colour in 2024. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis have become fairly regular fixtures in the past few years and will be sorely missed if they’re not there.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have brought their children to the annual Trooping the Colour, a military event dedicated to celebrating the official birthday of the sovereign, every year since their birth saving 2020 and 2021, when it was scaled back considerably due to Covid-19 protocols. This year, however, it remains unconfirmed if they will join. Their mother is going through treatment for cancer, a diagnosis she shared with the world back in March, which would mean going to a huge public event without her.

While Prince William would presumably be comfortable on his own with 10-year-old Prince George, 9-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 6-year-old Prince Louis, there is the possibility that he may choose not to bring them with him.

Still, it isn’t completely outside the realm of possibility that the royal kids will attend this year’s Trooping the Colour. Kensington Palace has yet to issue a statement on the subject, which means it is not entirely out of the question at this point. They have long been a hugely popular addition to the royal event with their big reactions and happy smiles. And of course, Prince Louis’ signature cheekiness. There’s also the possibility that Prince William, who is first in line for the throne, might decide to bring Prince George on his own as he did to a recent sporting event. Or even Princess Charlotte, who seems to love pulling out her skills as a true model royal.

As the royal family has suffered several difficult blows this year, including cancer diagnoses for both Kate Middleton and King Charles, the presence of the three royals alongside their father might be a bright spot for everyone involved.