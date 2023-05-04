Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Won't Have Major Roles At The Coronation

In the lead-up to King Charles’ coronation, the royal family attended a dress rehearsal for the big event. Even 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old Prince Louis were in attendance along with 9-year-old brother Prince George and their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton. As heir to the throne, Prince William will play an important role in his father’s coronation — he’ll be the first to kneel before the newly crowned monarch and pledge his loyalty as his father’s “liege man of life and limb.” Prince George also has a special role as second in line to the throne. But what about Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis?

As it stands right now, neither Princess Charlotte nor Prince Louis have specifically outlined roles at the coronation on Saturday, May 6. But their appearances at a dress rehearsal at Westminster Abbey on May 3 confirms they’ll be in attendance at the coronation. Their older brother Prince George will be a Page of Honor alongside three other boys, all of whom will be tasked with carrying King Charles’ heavy robes as he walks through Westminster Abbey to be crowned.

While the younger two Wales kids will absolutely be in attendance at the coronation, their roles will presumably be kept light. According to People, we can expect to see Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, along with Prince George, in a horse-drawn carriage as part of the Coronation Procession back to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Louis in the car with Prince William leaving Westminster Abbey after a rehearsal for the coronation of King Charles III. Stefan Rousseau - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will bear witness to their grandfather’s historic coronation, the first in 70 years, along with 2,200 other invited guests. And perhaps that’s for the best.

We all remember Prince Louis and his entertaining antics at the Platinum Jubilee last summer. The newly-crowned King Charles III might not want to be upstaged by his dancing grandson as happened last June. He seems like the kind of man who will be taking the auspicious occasion very, very seriously.

Prince Louis won’t have a specific role at King Charles’ coronation. Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953, Prince Charles was around Prince Louis’ age and did nothing more at the coronation than sit flanked between his grandmother and aunt, Princess Margaret, looking supremely bored. He also joined his mother and the rest of the royal family, including his 2-year-old sister Princess Anne, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the fact. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will certainly join the rest of the family for the same occasion on Saturday.

And if anyone is worried about Prince Louis causing a fuss, they can rest assured that his older sister Princess Charlotte will keep him in check. She has a history of running a tight ship at royal events and likes to ensure both of her brothers are models of decorum.