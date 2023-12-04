Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Got To Be Judges On A Reality Dance Competition Show

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are getting treated to more and more royal outings these days. They were at Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee last year, of course, and their grandfather King Charles’ coronation. But this holiday season they got an extra special treat. The two sat in as judges on a beloved British reality dance competition show alongside their mom Kate Middleton, and you know they loved every single minute of it. Especially since they’re such keen little dancers themselves.

Kate Middleton visited the set of the hit reality dance competition series Strictly Come Dancing with her 8-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte and 5-year-old son Prince Louis over the weekend to check out the dancers’ rehearsals and meet the hosts, according to The Sun. While the show was not recorded and the royals were simply there for a visit, both Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given the opportunity to sit in the judges’ chairs and score the dancers with paddles and everything. No word on how tough they were on the dancers, but if I were to hazard a guess I would say they probably were quite generous. After their judging, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were given a tour of the costume department, where Prince Louis unironically tried on a little golden crown, The Sun reported

The Princess of Wales and her daughter are apparently “huge fans” of Strictly Come Dancing, so it was a big deal for them to be on set. “Kate took pictures of the children in the judges’ seats. She seemed really relaxed and was all smiles,” a source told The Sun, going on to note that she paid particular attention to her youngest while they were there. “She was polite, sweet and charming with everyone and made sure Louis didn’t get over-excited.”

Prince Louis was a dancing judge. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Prince Louis might have been excited to visit the set, but Princess Charlotte must have been overjoyed. She has always been a big fan of all things dance-related, much like her grandmother Princess Diana. Middleton appears to be a fan of dance as well and fosters that love in all of her children, taking Princess Charlotte for a behind-the-scenes tour of The Nutcracker in 2018.

Considering Princess Charlotte is nothing if not a model royal, we know she’ll have been on her best behavior. And hopefully got in a move or two of her own.