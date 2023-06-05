Princess Eugenie is a mom of two boys. She and husband Jack Brooksbank welcomed their second baby on May 30, and she was proud to announce on Instagram that 2-year-old son August is “loving being a big brother already.”

The 33-year-old granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth first let the world know that she was expecting a second baby in January, just a month before her oldest son August Philip Hawke Brooksbank turned 2 years old in February. She shared news of her pregnancy alongside a photo of son August kissing her baby bump at the time with the message, “We’re so excited to share that there will be a new addition to our family this summer.”

On Monday, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram again to share two photos of her sweet baby boy along with his name, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, which includes nods to Queen Elizabeth’s beloved father King George VII and mom Sarah Ferguson’s father Major Ronald Ferguson, who died in 2003.

“Jack and I wanted to share the news that we had our little boy, Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank on 30th May 2023 at 8.49 weighing 7.1lbs,” she shared on Instagram. “He is named after his great great great Grandfather George, his Grandpa George and my Grandpa Ronald. Augie is loving being a big brother already.”

The proud mom went on to share a second photo of little Ernest with her oldest son “Augie” looking very much like an adoring big brother.

August Brooksbank looks like a proud big brother. Princess Eugenie/Instagram

The arrival of the latest royal baby comes after Princess Eugenie’s sister Princess Beatrice welcomed her daughter Sienna Elizabeth, named for her grandmother Queen Elizabeth, with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in September 2021. That year saw a total of three royal babies joining the family including August in February and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet “Lili” Diana with wife Meghan Markle in June. Which means the royals are about to hit a serious bout of the terrible twos among their cousins.

This also means that young Ernest will have a whole slew of slightly older royal cousins to play with him. Especially if he heads over to California for a visit with Lilibet and her 4-year-old brother Archie as his parents have been known to do in the past. What a time they’ll have.