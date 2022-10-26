Priyanka Chopra is a doting mama who loves to share her daughter’s big milestones on social media. From baby’s first summer to mastering tummy time, the actress and activist really seems to revel in giving her fans an inside look at her life as a first-time mom. Together with her husband Nick Jonas, the glowing mom celebrated Malti Marie’s first Diwali, the Hindu religious holiday also known as the Festival of Lights. While Chopra was a little late to post, she made up for the delay by sharing a shining carousel of pictures from the special day.

In a recent Instagram post, Chopra uploaded several photos showing how holiday celebrations are a family affair in the Jonas household. Of course, Malti’s proud dad was also right by her side to round out the holiday pictures. Everyone looked gorgeous and in great spirits, decked in celebratory white. Malti, of course stole the cuteness spotlight, dressed in a precious top and long skirt, along with a delicate flower headband. Several of the photos included images of Chopra’s mom, who also happens to be half of the inspiration for her granddaughter’s name. Along with tasty food and an incredibly decorated poolside display, it looked like a beautiful day to make lasting memories.

“Love, peace and prosperity to all. From a heart truly laden with gratitude, I wish you all a Happy Diwali. Sorry I’m a little late but decided to stay in the moment just a little bit longer..ॐ नमः शिवायFrom ours to yours.Love and light🪔🙏🏽❤️PS: missed u @siddharthchopra89,” Chopra captioned the post.

Other celeb mamas like Mindy Kaling also enjoyed the holiday with her kids at school. Kaling even credited Diwali for making her cool and helping her make new mom friends. “‘I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.’ Cheesing in our @pixsterphotobooth and then hanging with my favorite Diwali babes @drdeepikachopra and @dulariamin! It’s amazing how my kids school has opened up my friendships with Indian women! We’re basically the Big Little Lies moms now except instead of hiding murders we help throw Diwali parties! I love school events! I’m THAT mom now lololol. Happy Diwali to all the parents out there quickly googling Diwali before explaining it to your kids. I see you. 🪔👀,” she wrote on Instagram.

Morning talk show host Kelly Ripa also hopped onto Instagram to share her hot pink Diwali look alongside longtime husband Mark Consuelo. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi danced up a storm while looking like a million bucks as she wished her followers a peaceful season. The cookbook author also shared a video of her yummy recipe for Lassi Pops.

Whether they celebrated at home, in school, or on the dance floor of a fancy party, it’s pretty cool to see all these moms and stars shine so bright on this Festival of Lights.