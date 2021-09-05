She might be the longest-reigning monarch the United Kingdom has ever seen, but she’s also a sweet Gan-Gan to her 11 great-grandchildren. And much like other loving grandmothers, she knows how to make the little ones feel important. Queen Elizabeth is apparently all about leaving her great-grandchildren little gifts to let them know how important they are to her. Her family is quite clearly incredibly important to her, and who could blame Queen Elizabeth for wanting to spend time with such adorable little royals?

Queen Elizabeth reportedly really loves when her great-grandchildren visit her, whether she’s at Buckingham Palace, her estate at Sandringham, Windsor Castle, or even all the way in Scotland at Balmoral, her holiday home. And one thing the kids can be sure of when they visit?They’ll get a little treat.

Kate Middleton’s three children, 8-year-old Prince George, 6-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 3-year-old Prince Louis, will always find something special in their room when they arrive. The Duchess of Cambridge explained in an ITV documentary Our Queen At 90 in 2016 that the monarch “always leaves a little gift or something in their room when we go and stay, and that just shows her love for her family.”

Anything to entice the little ones to enjoy their visit. Just in case running around a castle wasn’t enough incentive.

Queen Elizabeth reportedly loves to spoil her great-grandchildren.

Middleton also opened up about Queen Elizabeth’s joy when Princess Charlotte was born, coming on over to see the new baby straight away, “The Queen was really thrilled that it was a little girl. I think as soon as we came back here to Kensington she was one of our first visitors here. I think she’s very fond of Charlotte. She’s always watching what she’s up to.”

As royal watchers know, there’s always something to watch with Princess Charlotte to keep her great-grandmother entertained. Whether she’s sticking her tongue out at the paparazzi or doing her best impression of her great-grandmother’s signature royal wave, she’s full of mischievous charm. That’s not to say Queen Elizabeth isn’t incredibly fond of her other great-grandchildren, of course. She and Prince George made traditional Christmas pudding together in 2019, and she even sent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2-year-old son Archie a waffle maker for Christmas in 2020 since he loves waffles. She knows the way into the hearts of her great-grandchildren.

Treats. They’re always the answer.