Rihanna Is Definitely Going To Impress Her Kids With Her New Movie Role

She’s won dozens of awards, including nine Grammys, and even performed at the Super Bowl, where she epically revealed she’s pregnant and expecting her second child with her partner, A$AP Rocky. But it’s probably Rihanna’s newest gig that’s really going to impress her kids. Rihanna revealed that she is set to voice Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie from Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies.

“I tried to get the Papa Smurf role but it didn’t work out,” Rihanna joked at a surprise appearance at CinemaCon on Thursday. The Smurfs Movie has also even set a release date, but don’t get too excited — it’s pretty far away. According to Collider, the newest installment to the Smurfs franchise will be released on Feb. 14, 2025 and will answer a question we’ve all had about the silly blue creatures — what exactly is a Smurf?

The “Umbrella” singer also said at CinemaCon that voicing Smurfette was a nice change, especially for a pregnant mom. “Getting to do animation is a fun journey for me,” Rihanna, who welcomed her first child, a son, nearly a year ago, said. “I’m usually front and center with everything with my likeness…but this was fun, I got to imagine, I got to show up in my pajamas in my third trimester, and be a blue badass.”

Rihanna revealed at CinemaCon that she is taking on the role of Smurfette in The Smurfs Movie. Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

This isn’t the firs time Rihanna has lent her voice to an animated movie. The “Diamonds” singer voiced Gratuity “Tip” Tucci in DreamWorks Animation’s 2015 family adventure movie Home. After that, she starred as master hacker Nine Ball in Ocean’s 8 and then played Kofi Novia alongside Donald Glover in 2019’s musical Guava Island.

Rihanna has more than a voice role in The Smurfs Movie; she will write and record original songs for the movie and is also producing the film, according to Deadline. That’s a lot, but nothing she can’t handle, especially since becoming a mom. “When you become a mom,” Rihanna said in February ahead of her halftime performance at the Super Bow, “there’s something that just happens when you feel like you can take on the world, you can do anything.”