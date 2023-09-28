Rihanna Watched 90 Day Fiancé During Her Pregnancies & DM'd Cast Members

Rihanna might not be the first person who comes to mind when you think of a relatable pregnant moment, but maybe she should be. Because she was apparently really into watching TLC’s long-running reality series 90 Day Fiancé during her pregnancies. So much so that she even reached out to at least one of the reality stars after the fact. And this is obviously a woman who knows how to connect with the common folk on a cellular level.

90 Day Fiancé star Yara Zaya told Page Six she got a DM from the “Disturbia” singer back in 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby with partner A$AP Rocky, 1-year-old RZA, to let her know she was a fan of the show. “She DM’d me back in February 2021 when she was pregnant with her first baby,” Zaya told Page Six. “She told me she loved my storyline, and loves to watch the show.”

Of course the fanship went both ways, with Zaya telling the outlet, “I always loved her. I reached out to her first, but had no idea that she would ever reply back to me.”

Since then the two have started following each other on Instagram, and apparently Rihanna continued to watch the series through her second pregnancy with baby boy Riot Rose.

Zaya, who stars on the series about strangers trying to find love overseas that has been running since 2014, even went on to say that the two have stayed in touch. “She DM’d me and told me that she is a big fan of the show,” Zaya told Page Six. “She also said that she hopes that she is just as a good mother as I am.”

Another 90 Day Fiancé star, Angela Deem, previously revealed on Instagram that she had been contacted by the singer. “I love you from the bottom of my heartWE LOVE YOU QUEEN,” she wrote along side a screenshot of a DM Rihanna had sent her.

All of this actually shouldn’t come as much of a surprise to fans; Rihanna has long been open about her love of reality series. Especially The Real Housewives of New Jersey. In 2021, she admitted that she looked to reality star Teresa Guidice as a model for her own parenting style. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids. She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that's the type of mom I'm going to be,” Rihanna told Elle at the time. “Psycho about it.”

It seems Guidice has some competition in Rihanna’s reality series wheelhouse these days. An icon, a mother, and a lover of 90 Day Fiancé. Rihanna truly is perfection.