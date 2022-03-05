10 Of The Best St. Patrick's Day TV Episodes For Kids That Are Pure Gold

St. Patrick’s Day is a bit of a dark horse when it comes to celebrating with kids. Sure, McDonald’s brings back the Shamrock Shake for a few weeks and little ones can wear a green shirt to school or a cute little shamrock onesie at home. But let’s face it; what we really want is to just put on a fun kids’ show with St. Patrick’s Day episodes and get a half hour or so of relaxation. And with some luck of the Irish, we’ve found a bunch of them for you to stream right now.

St. Patrick’s Day is actually meant to be a day spent in honor of the patron saint of Ireland, Patrick, who drove the snakes out of his adopted country after being brought their as a slave in the 4th century. Not exactly a tale that lends itself to a kids’ show, but there are some creative geniuses out there who manage to make it work. Especially shows where they weave in the St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and traditions we know and love from modern times.

Below you’ll find 10 of the best and most festive St. Patrick’s Day TV episodes that are kid-friendly and you can watch together as a family.

Doc McStuffins: “St. Patrick’s Day Dilemma” Disney Junior/ YouTube Kudos to Doc McStuffins for actually choosing a different element of Irish culture than the old leprechaun in Season 3, Episode 22, “St. Patrick’s Day Dilemma.” Doc wins an Irish dancer doll who explains what St. Patrick’s Day actually means to her (after she comes to life in Doc’s toy room, of course). The Irish dancer explains that the holiday is all about music and dancing and wearing a twirly green dress. They even decide to try out hosting a parade for the toys, which goes off like gangbusters. It’s one of the sweetest episode that introduces kids to lovely music and the lovely Irish lilt. Nothing wrong with that. Watch Doc McStuffins on Disney+.

The Loud House: “No Such Luck” Paramount+ Lincoln Loud has the opposite of the luck o’ the Irish in The Loud House: No Such Luck. He wants desperately to get out of attending his sisters’ many events and eventually manages to, simply because he is apparently bringing bad luck with him wherever he goes. Lincoln uses this to his advantage to get out of things he doesn’t want to do and, no big surprise here, his little white lie does not end up serving him well. While this episode (Episode 14, Season 2), The Loud House is not billed specifically as a St. Patrick’s Day episode is still in the spirit of the lucky holiday. And best of all, kids love it. Watch The Loud House on Paramount+.

The Fairly Odd Parents: “Crocker Of Gold” Paramount+ Of course Timmy Turner’s Fairly Odd Parents Cosmo and Wanda would have a St. Patrick’s Day special. In Season 7, Episode 25, “Crocker Of Gold” sees Crocker, the famously fairy-obsessed teacher at Timmy’s school, suffer a bit of an accident that sees him suddenly obsessed with finding leprechauns instead of fairies. He heads off to Little Ireland in Dimmsdale to try to catch a leprechaun, where he finds Cosmo dressed as a leprechaun and telling his family about Leprechaunaka, a holiday combining Hannukah and St. Patrick’s Day. Crocker somehow gets his hand on a pot of gold from leprechauns called the McPunchies, it’s all very hilarious. And perfect for kids. Watch The Fairly Odd Parents on Paramount+.

Puppy Dog Pals: “Somewhere Under The Rainbow” Disney Junior/ YouTube There is one terribly important element of St. Patrick’s Day that the puppies cover in Season 3, Episode 11 of Puppy Dog Pals called “Somewhere Under The Rainbow” — food! Sweet little pugs Bingo and Rolly are on a mission in this episode to find a pot big enough to cook Bob’s Irish stew, and if you’ve ever had Irish stew you know it’s worth the effort these two go through to make sure Bob can cook his stew. If ever there was a perfect combination to get kids interested in St. Patrick’s Day, it’s pug puppies and Irish stew. Trust me. Also please note the subtle reference to The Wizard Of Oz with the title. You have to hand it to the Puppy Dog Pals. They know what they’re doing. Watch Puppy Dog Pals on Disney+.

Futurama: “The Luck Of The Fryrish” Disney+ Any parents out there who who want to enjoy a little throwback nostalgia this St. Patrick’s Day with their tween will love Season 3, Episode 11 of Futurama, “The Luck Of The Fryrish.” The episode opens in the ‘70s with a young Phillip Fry being born and given a seven-leaf clover that affords him unbelievable luck. This episode flips all over the place, from the ‘80s where Fry hides his seven-leaf clover in a vault alongside his copy of The Breakfast Club. Flash forward to the year 3000 and Fry tries to find his sevel-leaf clover with friends Leela and Bender. It’s a real adventure, especially when Fry realizes his brother Yancy might have stolen his good luck. And a fun trip down memory lane besides. Watch on Futurama on Hulu.

Teen Titans Go!: “The Gold Standard” Netflix Of course the Teen Titans gang would want to do their best to catch a leprechaun in Season 4, Episode 13 of Teen Titans Go!, “The Gold Standard.” They want those three wishes they’ve heard a leprechaun will grant if you catch one. Beast Boy in particular becomes very interested in getting his hands on a pot of gold. They set a trap and they do catch someone; unfortunately they catch Robin. The Teen Titans want Robin to become a leprechaun, but it’s actually Beast Boy who gets his wish granted and becomes a leprechaun himself. Confusion ensues, of course. Watch Teen Titans Go! on HBO Max.

The Garfield Show: “Lucky Charm” Netflix Who would love St. Patrick’s Day more than Garfield? I mean, the Irish aren’t exactly known for their lasagna which is the charming cat’s all time favorite, but still. Season 1, Episode 20 of The Garfield Show sees the beloved orange cat finding his very own pot of gold. He meets a leprechaun who promises him all sorts of good luck after he finds that pot of gold, which should mean lasagnas until the end of time you would think. Sadly, things don’t work out quite so well for Garfield. His good luck is not as good as he thinks... but hey, he still has John and Odie. So all’s well that ends well. Watch The Garfield Show on Netflix.

Martin Mystery: “Rage Of The Leprechaun” Amazon Prime It seems 16-year-old Martin has met more than his match when he comes up against a leprechaun in Season 2, Episode 20 of Martin Mystery, “Rage Of The Leprechaun.” After Marvin comes to Martin and Diana at the Paranormal Center for help to stay away from this angry, volatile leprechaun he has escaped, the two mystery-lovers decide to take the case. They find out that Marvin has a special four-leaf clover that grants the person holding it limitless luck and the leprechaun wants it. Will the leprechaun get it back? Will Martin still help Marvin? Like everything else about this show, it remains a mystery. Watch Martin Mystery on Amazon Prime Video.

Bob’s Burgers: “Flat Top ‘O The Morning To Ya” Hulu Linda Belcher really gets St. Patrick’s Day going right away in Season 10, Episode 16 of Bob’s Burgers, “Flat Top O’ The Morning To Ya.” The episode opens with the enthusiastic mom making corned beef hash, wearing a leprechaun t-shirt, and giving her husband Bob an “Irish coffee,” which she thinks is just corned beef hash in coffee. Things go off the rails when the family tries to help a failed restaurant owner, but as ever the humor is understated and sweet and just a bit off-kilter. Another show for the older kids simply because there’s a bit of language and every once in a while some mature content. Mostly from the Belcher children. Watch Bob’s Burgers on Hulu.