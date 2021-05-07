For the past year, many grandparents have not been able to see or hug their grandchildren in person due to the pandemic. But like many families have gotten to experience lately as more and more people have been vaccinated, Tia Mowry-Hardict got to have a wonderful reunion for her daughter Cairo’s third birthday. The little girl got to celebrate her special day with a fabulous unicorn party and, best of all, her grandparents.

Cairo had both her grandfather and grandmother — Mowry-Hardict’s parents, Timothy and Darlene Mowry — in person to celebrate her turning 3 years old on May 5 with a magical, fairy-themed birthday party. “Yesterday was #magical! #cairo’s #birthday was filled with #fairies and #unicorns,” the Family Reunion actress posted pictures from the magical day on her Instagram page.

One of the images the actress shared was a family picture that featured Mowry-Hardict’s parents; her brother and Cairo’s uncle, Tahj Mowry; her son Cree; and the actress’ husband Cory Hardict. “This was the first time in over a year the entire #family including #grandma and #grandpa could all be together,” she added.

Before Cairo’s birthday and an Easter celebration, Mowry-Hardict touched on how difficult it had been to be separated from her loved ones and just seeing each other virtually. “That, to be honest with you, has been the hardest part,” she told Entertainment Tonight in a March 2020 interview. “Of course I get to see my family, my husband, and my children. But not being able to see my dad, my brothers, and my sister has been pretty hard because we’re all very close.”

In addition to giving her daughter a magical birthday party, complete with grandparents, the former Sister, Sister star penned a touching tribute to her daughter on Instagram. “Having children was never easy for me. Maybe that’s why I waited so long to try and go for a second round,” Mowry-Hadrict captioned an IGTV video, referring to her struggles with endometriosis. “I will tell you this, I am so glad I didn’t give up. #Cairo, you have changed my life in so many beautiful ways. Being your mother brings me so much joy! You are hilarious, funny, smart, and full of hugs and kisses.”

No word on what her new bestie, Gabrielle Union’s daughter Kaavia James, got her for her birthday, but the two will surely celebrate in style someday soon!