Tori Spelling Says Ex Dean McDermott "Seasoned" & "Cooked" A Placenta For Them To Eat

Now that Tori Spelling has a podcast, she’s really reveling in her newfound platform to share all of her mom secrets. The stranger the better, it seems. Like when she shared that her youngest son Beau stares at her and chats while she poops, and that she once peed in her son’s diaper while she was stuck in traffic. And most recently, she admitted on her podcast that she and her ex-husband Dean McDermott cooked one of their child’s placentas, seasoning and all, and ate it up.

The mom of five opened up about her children’s placentas during Friday’s episode of MisSpelling, where she had an interesting response to a reader’s question about what would be the weirdest thing a person might find in her freezer.

“Unsure which child, there’s two in there,” Spelling said. “So unless I have the biggest placenta in the world, there’s two vats in there. And this is normal! Y’know, ‘cause there’s all that fancy stuff — they say it’s good luck to eat it, or it’s good luck to bury it.”

The Beverly Hills 90210 star isn’t exactly sure which of her children’s placentas are in the freezer, admitting that some have gotten lost along the way. “We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost,” Spelling said. “Imagine, they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and it’s Tori Spelling’s placenta. That would be interesting to put on eBay.”

Her placentas aren’t just hanging out in her freezer either. Spelling is storing some spare placenta in her friend’s freezer as well. “I feel like she has asked me a few times over the last seven years to take that back and I say, ‘Yep, next time I’m there!’ And then I don’t. I don’t take it back. I’m going to. I’m going to one day.”

Spelling, who is mom to Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, went on to share that she and McDermott, once the host of Chopped Canada, “cooked the placenta and ate it.”

“Dean’s an amazing chef, so he cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good,” she shared.

Tori Spelling is not the only celebrity to joyfully share their adventures in placenta consumption. Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry has been known to enjoy a placenta smoothie, while Mandy Moore went with placenta pills after the birth of her second son Ozzie. Neither of them, however, were lucky enough to have a chef like Dean McDermott cooking up their placenta for them.