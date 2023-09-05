Virgin River Sets Release Date For Two New Holiday-Themed Episodes

If ever there was a show tailor-made for holiday episodes, it’s definitely Virgin River. The coziest of cozy romance series on Netflix feels like a sort of ode to every picturesque holiday you can imagine. The setting of the series, filmed in British Columbia, Canada, is beautiful. The townsfolk love to wear sweaters and drink tea and sit by fires, both indoors and outdoors. So why has there not yet been a holiday episode? I guess because they were waiting for Season 5 to do a big blowout, and we are absolutely here for it. Here’s everything you need to know.

Two Virgin River holiday episodes are premiering on Nov. 30.

Mere weeks after Season 5 of Virgin River drops on Netflix on Sept. 7, not just one but two holiday-themed episodes of the series will air on Nov. 30. Just in time for the full on holiday season.

Details about what to expect from the holiday episodes of Virgin River are pretty scarce at this point. We don’t know much beyond their release date and the assumption that they will be exactly what we want to watch on Nov. 30. So what can we expect from these two delicious holiday episodes set in the gorgeous world of Virgin River?

What could the Virgin River holiday episodes be about?

Well, we do know that Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) is pregnant. And Jack (Martin Henderson) is the father. And Charmaine (Lauren Hammersley) is most definitely still pregnant with twins, much as she has been for the past four seasons. And let’s not forget that Doc (Tim Matheson) might have a long-lost grandson. So we feel fairly confident in assuming that the two holiday episodes will be very family-themed. And hopefully include some sort of festive-themed party if we are incredibly lucky.

Will the holiday episodes offset a whole lot of drama? Or create more?

The two holiday episodes of Virgin River dropping on Nov. 30 are going to have a lot of heavy lifting to do in the holiday cheer department, considering the rest of the season looks like its going to be full of all sorts of drama. According to the series showrunner, there are going to be “issues of motherhood push Mel to make a big decision about her future at the clinic” and struggles with her pregnancy “spark an emotional connection to her past.” Meanwhile there appears to be a wildfire that could destroy the town, and then there’s all of the Charmaine drama that never seems to end.

No wonder they need two holiday episodes. They’ve earned a little cheer in their lives.