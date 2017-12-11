Hilarious Christmas Memes To Make You Feel Better About Zoom Gift Exchanges

Memes are obviously in style all year round, but when it comes to the holidays, they simply add to the festive cheer. Extra points when they can spark a good laugh, something that is totally needed during the inevitable chaos. That's why it doesn't hurt to stockpile a collection of funny Christmas memes to share during the holiday season. Your followers are sure to get a kick out of these amusing posts, whether your social media platform of choice is Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.
Better yet, share a meme that gives a nod to your personality or lifestyle. People who truly know you will get the joke, making it that much more hilarious. You can also send funny holiday memes in text messages or e-mails to amp up a not-as-amusing message. (And basically cheer up all of 2020.)
While you're at it, be on the lookout for other memorable holiday moments. For example, if your kids write a funny letter to Santa, snap a photo and send it to loved ones to brighten up their day. Above all, try to find the humor in everything, especially in the midst of all the holiday chaos and general malarkey of 2020 this year. With these Christmas memes, you can do just that. And while there will still be gifts to be wrapped and cookies to be baked, you'll at least have some comic relief.