10 Best Kissing Positions That Maximize Your Makeout Session

Pick up any magazine or peruse any website and you're sure to find tons of articles referencing the best positions for orgasms or the hottest positions for getting it on. But everyone forgets to mention kissing and the best kissing positions for you and your SO.
While both sex and kissing are incredible in their own ways, there's something so hot about a good makeout session that will always spice things up in a relationship. “There are so many benefits of kissing,” says Martha Lee, doctor of human sexuality (DHS), relationship counselor, clinical sexologist, and founder of Eros Coaching. “It makes us feel good, feel accepted, feel aroused, creates closeness, boosts confidence, and facilitates greater intimacy.” When you kiss your partner, your brain releases happy hormones like oxytocin, dopamine, and serotonin, while reducing stress hormones. “According to researcher Helen Fisher, the effect of the dopamine that can be released during a great kiss is comparable to the activation that drugs like heroin and cocaine have on the brain,” Lee tells Romper.
But unlike an unhealthy drug habit, puckering up on the regular may be beneficial to your health in the long run. Lee explains that the self-esteem boost from habitual kissing can improve your life in a number of areas. “A German study from the 1980s by psychologist Arthur Szabo found [that] kissing your partner in the morning before heading off to work is linked with some amazing life improvements,” she says. “The participants who kissed their partners were said to have lived a median of five years longer than those who didn't, hold jobs paying between 20% and 35% more, lessened their chance of illness by up to 50%, and be involved in significantly fewer car accidents.”
And if the dopamine hit and purported health perks — or even the simple pleasure of kissing — aren’t enough, do it for the free facelift. Kissing increases blood flow to the face, which can stimulate the production of collagen and elastin. “In an editorial for the American Journal of Medicine, American cardiologist Joseph S. Alpert, M.D., says a simple peck only takes two muscles in the face to create the exchange, but a passionate kiss can activate up to 24 facial muscles and 112 postural muscles,” Lee explains. You’re essentially giving your face muscles a workout to shape up your neck and jawline as you smooch your honey — it’s a win all the way around.
Finding the perfect kissing position just makes it all better. Of course, any kiss is good, but certain positions put your bodies together in a way that takes everything to the next level. Some can even completely turn you on without getting to the point of sex. A good kissing position allows you to touch each other, go slow or speed it up, and connect with your partner. And don’t worry — it doesn’t require some Hollywood movement out in the rain. These ten makeout positions will up your tongue game to full-on foreplay and remind you why you love to kiss your partner.
Sex is important in a relationship, but don’t forget about the simple pleasures of a good old-fashioned makeout sesh. Get to lip locking and try one of these steamy kissing positions to up the intimacy and closeness with your partner. Here’s to happy hormones.
