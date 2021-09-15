10 BFF Halloween Costumes For You & Your Bestie To Rock

A best friend is a sidekick, a partner in crime, and someone you can hang out with pretty much all of the time. Basically, BFFs are inseparable so it only makes sense to dress up in best friend Halloween costumes since you’ll be spending the holiday together anyway. Luckily, there are a lot of fantastic options to choose from.

I can remember spending so many years dressed up in different best friend Halloween costumes for trick-or-treating with my friends. Some of my favorites include Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm, Miss America contestants, devil and angel, the twins from The Shining, and Angelica and her doll, Cynthia from Rugrats. Seriously, it doesn’t get much better than dressing up with your BFF.

If you’re on the hunt for your own best friend Halloween costumes this year (for you or the kids), there are seemingly endless combos to consider. Here are some of the best ones.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Witch & Black Cat

Name a friendship more loyal than a witch and her black cat. Since these are such classic costumes, you can find them in so many different styles and in just about every size imaginable. The three-piece witch costume here comes with a dress, cape, and hat, and it glows in the dark. As for the cat costume, it’s super cute with a tutu design and a little attached tail so all you have to get are some cat ears and face paint for whiskers for the costume to be complete. For an extra touch, consider a broom for the witch and some cat eye makeup for her familiar.

Mario & Luigi

No two friends have each other’s backs quite like Mario and Luigi do. Since they’re such a famous duo, you’ll have no problem finding costumes of them in various sizes. This adult Mario costume comes with three pieces, the jumpsuit, hat, and Mario’s signature mustache, and this adult Luigi costume includes the shirt, dress, hat, gloves, and mustache on a stick. If Mario and Luigi aren’t ideal for you, other great combos include Mario and Yoshi, Princess Peach and Princess Daisy, and Toad and Toadette. Another way to change up these best friend Halloween costumes is to add a cardboard car around each of you to transform into Mario Kart characters.

Rapunzel & Pascal

After my youngest daughter was born, this was the first best friend Halloween costume combo I went for with my girls. Any fan of Tangled knows that no one has Rapunzel’s back like her chameleon Pascal does (not even Flynn), so the pair make for a great costume. This specific Rapunzel costume is especially good for kids who don’t like a ton of layers because it’s actually a tie-on apron rather than a full dress, which also makes it perfect for easy dress-up play long after Halloween has passed. As for the Pascal costume, it consists of a super soft jumpsuit with an attached hood that velcros at the neck, a foam-filled tail with the perfect curl, and little fins along the back.

Fries & A Burger

Sure, you can eat a burger without french fries, but you have to admit, it always tastes a whole lot better with a side of fries. This incredible pairing is a fun option for BFFs on Halloween, and costumes are usually pretty easy to find, or you can always create something of your own like this adorable burger getup from Studio DIY. Of course, making a costume takes time so if you don’t have a ton to spare you can get something like this one-size kids french fry costume and this adult one-size hamburger costume, both of which simply slip over the head and look fabulous without much work at all.

Buzz & Woody

For friendships that will last for “infinity and beyond,” you can’t go wrong with Buzz and Woody from Toy Story. Despite how long ago the original movie was released, this pair continues to be the epitome of friendship, which means it’s not hard to find character costumes in pretty much any size. For instance, here’s a baby Woody costume set that comes with pants, a shirt, a red bandana, and the cowboy’s signature hat, so all you need are some little boots to go with it (writing “ANDY” on the bottom of one is obviously optional, but encouraged). For bigger kids, this Buzz costume includes a jumpsuit decorated to look like the character’s space uniform, as well as a purple head covering just like the one Buzz wears in the movies.

Eggs & Bacon

Any best friend Halloween costumes set that sparks a craving for brunch is one that I can get on board with. Bacon and eggs are the most common breakfast pairing, so it only makes sense for inseparable friends to dress up as them. As you can see from this kids fried egg costume and this adult bacon costume, there are plenty of different sizes and styles available out there. There are also a lot of easy DIY costumes you can create as well, like these super simple t-shirt costumes. If you happen to have a third BFF who wants to get into the mix, a stack of pancakes would fit in nicely, too.

Angel & Devil

It’s hard to say whether angels and devils are friendly with each other, but either way the contrasting pair make for fun Halloween costumes. This baby devil costume is absolutely adorable and comes with a jumpsuit, cap, and wings. As for the kid’s angel costume, it comes with the gorgeous dress, wings, and a halo. These costumes are especially great for anyone who wants something easy, because all you need are horns and a red shirt to make a simple devil and a halo and a white shirt for the angel (bonus points for including a set of wings, too).

Minnie & Mickey

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse are an iconic couple, sure, but they’re also the best of friends, so they make for excellent Halloween costumes. However, if you just can’t get over the couple's costume vibes, there are plenty of other classic Disney buddies to be such as Mickey and Donald, Minnie and Daisy, Chip and Dale, Pluto and Mickey, Goofy and Mickey, or a variety of other combinations. For anyone into the Minnie and Mickey look, though, this adult Mickey costume comes with a romper and a headband with ears, so all you need are some black leggings to finish the look. As for the tween Minnie costume, you’ll get the sparkly ears and bow headband, dress, and a detachable tail.

Spongebob & Patrick

This adorable kids SpongeBob costume set comes with the dress, hat headband, and socks, and it has all of the little details that you’ll find on the real character, right down to the anchor on the hat. For baby BFFs, it doesn’t get any better than this one-piece Patrick costume that zips and snaps closed along the side and front (note: this costume is made to be warm, so it might not be a good choice for warmer climates). Of course, there are plenty of other costume options in various sizes out there, but one thing is for sure, no matter which costumes you choose they will become instantly cooler if you add a couple of nets for jellyfishing into the mix.

Avocado & Toast

It’s been said that the entire millennial generation is poor as a result of our obsession with avocado toast, so it only makes sense to include the pairing on the list for best friend Halloween costumes, right? The retail world must know this, too, because you can find combo and individual costumes for each item in just about any size. For instance, there is this super cute baby avocado costume that includes a onesie, leggings, and bodysuit costume to transform your baby into your favorite expensive food, or grownups can get this low-maintenance one-size slice of toast costume that simply slips over the head. No matter what size or style you pick, we can agree that this is among the best food combos that have come along since chocolate and peanut butter, right?

This list merely scrapes the surface of the many amazing best friend Halloween costume combinations that are out there. Now it’s up to you to decide which one is the right BFF representation for you.