Can Babies See Ghosts? Mediums Explain Their Connection To Spirits

If you've ever seen a baby stare off into an empty space and smile suddenly at what appears to be nothing, or wave into a pitch black yard like they're seeing their best friend, you've probably asked yourself this haunting question: Can babies see ghosts?

Babies are wonderfully mysterious. We can't know for sure what they're thinking when they smile and coo, when they cry for hours on end, or when they get that oh-so-startled look that usually means they're about to poop. Until they can talk and communicate, we don't know what exactly is going on in their tiny minds, but to the best of our ability we try to figure it out nonetheless. That's why when you see your baby interacting with something that doesn't appear to really be there, you may question whether or not they are seeing something you're not. The question of whether or not babies can see spirits might naturally come up depending on your own beliefs.

Whether you believe in spirits inhabiting the earth or not, you've probably at least had one supernatural-type encounter or experience in your life — or heard of someone who claims to have had one. Many people have experiences they can't explain, and babies are no exception, but are they really seeing ghosts?

Can babies see spirits?

Shutterstock

Many who believe in spirits say that babies do, indeed, have a unique ability to see them. "I believe that we all have the ability to experience spirits,” Blair Robertson, psychic medium and best-selling author of five books on the afterlife, tells Romper. “Young children don’t necessarily have an increased ability, just innocence that allows them to experience spirits without bias or filters ... They haven’t been taught that you 'can’t see ghosts,' or 'there’s no such thing as ghosts.' Because they have no limiting beliefs or blocks, they experience the connections powerfully."

In addition to the childlike innocence that allows babies and young children to be more open to accepting the image of a spirit, their ability to see a spirit is likely perceived as normal by them. "Many babies see spirits because they are still disconnected from the logical physical world but entirely open to the world of spirit,” Diane Gremmel, a Houston-based psychic medium, tells Romper. “They don't see things as belonging or not belonging, but instead just observe. To a baby, a spirit is simply part of the picture ... Animals and babies both accept what they see and respond in similar ways. If you see your baby interacting, smiling, or looking in a certain direction, they may be seeing a spirit, and often will giggle and smile if the spirit is a positive one."

How might a baby react to a spirit?

Robertson and Gremmel both note that if your baby is interacting with a spirit, they likely won't be scared, but Gremmel does note that it can be strange and perhaps even frightening as a parent to see a baby reacting to something they don’t understand. "We as humans find anything scary that we don't understand, but babies don't judge things as adults do. If an experience feels unpleasant, a baby may cry without understanding what they see," Gremmel says. "A baby could see any type of spirit, so I tell clients to watch the child and see how they react. If the child is happy, safe, and relaxed, then you most likely have a benevolent spirit watching out for them."

When your baby is too young to speak, they obviously won't be able to communicate what they are seeing to you, but Robertson says that as children grow, they may start to describe the spirits they see to you — which can turn into an interesting (and even moving) experience for parents. "As they get older, you may notice them interacting with 'something that is not there.' In my 30 years, I’ve heard hundreds of stories of young children that described deceased loved ones coming for a visit — people that they never met. Listen up when they do that, because it’s a beautiful experience for both them and you as a parent to know that they are protected and loved from the other side," she says.

All in all, if you think your baby is connecting with a ghost or spirit, both Robertson and Gremmel agree that — even if it creeps you out — as long as your baby appears happy, there is no harm being done. But, if you sense something is off or your baby seems startled by the presence, you can simply ask the spirit to leave. "You simply ask them not to visit and they will honor that. You don’t need whacky rituals or burning sage to do so. Ask, and they will leave, but what a sad thing to do," Robertson says.

Other than asking the spirit to leave, Gremmel says that "keeping positive energy" via music and smells will help attract a more positive experience. "You can ask a loved one in spirit to peek in as well. You might say something like, 'Grandma, please watch over the baby and help keep him safe!' Saying a positive prayer next to the baby every day can help, too," she says. "Just know that the world beyond ours can watch out for baby as well, so enlist their help."

Sources interviewed:

Diane Gremmel, psychic medium

Blair Robertson, psychic medium and author