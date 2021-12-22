24 Charming Names For Your Capricorn Baby Boy

Have a little Capricorn baby on the way? In addition to being a beautiful light in the midst of the dark winter, you can expect this sun sign to be sensitive, practical, persistent, and ambitious if also occasionally touchy, uptight and a potential workaholic. At least that’s what astrologers indicate. So how do you encompass all of those characteristics in one perfect label? With these Capricorn boy names, of course.

Using the fundamental characteristics traditionally applied to Capricorns, certain names come to mind. Clem, for instance, means one who is gentle. Or Jonas, which means dove might make a great Capricorn boy name. Want to highlight your son’s practical nature? How about Praxis which translates to practical?

Because Capricorns are such unique individuals, there are plenty of names to choose from. The key is to take a good look at what defines Capricorns as individuals and then find names that fit those parameters. Like the fact that Capricorns are known for being disciplined, great news for parents who want to raise a focused kiddo. Consider Simon, Hebrew for obedient. The options are endless. So get started now using this selection as a jumping off point to find the perfect ideas for your list of Capricorn boy names.

1 Dilon PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images Dilon is Irish for loyal and obedient. A name that certainly summarizes two of the best Capricorn qualities.

2 Emet Hebrew word for "truth,” this beautiful name is a great way to signify your Capricorn son’s caring attitude and focus on honesty.

3 Faraq Another great name that means truth, Faraq is a lovely Arabic name that would work well for a Capricorn child.

4 Truman Meaning loyal one, Truman speaks to Capricorn's obedient nature.

5 Amadeus Lover of the God is the meaning behind Amadeus. That’s a special name if your faith is a focus in your family.

6 Conrad Did you know that Conrad means brave counsel. Wouldn’t you like a son who grows up to be someone his friends turn to in times of need? Choose this name then.

7 Cyrus Cyrus means sun and traces its origins to the Persian Empire. Given that Capricorn is a sun sign, this name couldn’t be more fitting.

8 Finley Finley is a Scottish name that means blonde warrior. Have a little towhead Capricorn on your hands? How’s this for the perfect name?

9 Gus Gus is short for Gustav, Angus, August, or Agustus. Naturally, it has different meanings in different languages. For example, in Swedish it means royal. In English it means majestic. Pick your fave.

10 Leal skaman306/Moment/Getty Images Leal is English for loyal and obedient. And that pretty much captures the Capricorn kiddo to a T.

11 Guy Here’s a fun fact, Saint Guy is the patron saint of comedians. Does your Capricorn already display a great sense of humor even in utero? Perhaps Guy is the name for him.

12 Addison Addison means son of Adam. So if you like Biblical takes on baby names, you can see his arrival early in the year as a rebirth metaphor.

13 Beau Beau means handsome. If you have a lovely Capricorn baby, Beau is a great name.

14 Rafiq In Arabic, Rafiq means comrade. What a great way to name your child who, as a Capricorn, will be a steadfast friend.

15 Sean Irish in origin, Sean means “God is gracious.” How does that make the Capricorn boy names list? God was gracious enough to give you this Goat.

16 Javen The new year always seems to renew a youthful spirit and Capricorns are a symbol of that. That’s why Javen, which means youth, might make a good name for a Capricorn boy.

17 Baris In Turkish, Baris means peace. Raise a thoughtful Capricorn peacekeeper by giving them this moniker.

18 Gene In Greek, Gene means well-born. Well, he came from you didn’t he? So clearly this name is perfect.

19 Quinn Wise, that’s what Quinn means. Who wouldn’t want to direct their ambitious Capricorn son to be wise?

20 Gray Mariusz Wos / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Gray is said to derive from French and means “welcome.” Capricorns are said to take friendships seriously and therefore you’ll always feel welcome.

21 Asa In Hebrew, Asa means healer. As a natural leader, your Capricorn will need to know how to mend all wounds to create a positive atmosphere. A name like this might help.

22 Barnabas “Son of encouragement.” That’s what Barnabas means. Talk about a powerful name for a sun sign.

23 Free Your Capricorn kiddo will likely want to do things their own way. They’re free in every sense of the word, so why not make it their name?

24 Arlo Arlo has a unique Old English meaning: fortified rock hill. Why does that make a great Capricorn boy name? Encourage your son to be a rock against the trials of life. They’ll be strong and stalwart.

That’s a lot of great Capricorn boy names to choose from. So take a moment, write some down, and begin to imagine the little life inside you’re soon to be meet, out in the world answering to one of them.