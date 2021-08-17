What could possibly make Halloween more fun than buckets of candy, imaginative costumes, and late bedtimes? How about a scary-good playlist filled with Disney’s greatest spookiest hits? From modern classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Hocus Pocus, to kid-favorite cartoons like Sofia the First and Vampirina, these productions are bursting with songs perfect for a holiday dance party. There’s a mix of thumping, raucous tunes, and eerie ballads that’ll set the tone and create a haunting mood. And the songs here are perfectly ordered to just download and play. So whether you’re set on trick-or-treating safely distanced around your neighborhood, or prefer to keep your festivities close to home this year, a playlist is an easy way to get everyone in the spirit.

If you’re having a festive little Halloween party, or simply sitting around the dinner table with the family, you can also add a fun game element to the night: Just let this playlist run and offer a piece of candy as a prize to the first person who correctly identifies from which movie each tune originated. Bonus points (or M&Ms) if the person can correctly name the character who sings the song. Because what’s more sugar on the year’s (literally) sweetest night?

1 “This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman from The Nightmare Before Christmas Kick off your chilling playlist with this spooky tune, sung by Jack Skellington of Halloween Town. With crashing symbols and eerie versus sung (and sometimes shouted) in harmony, it’ll surely put you in the mood to get into costume. “Boys and girls of every age, wouldn’t you like to see something strange?”

2 “I Put A Spell On You” by Bette Midler from Hocus Pocus In this 1993 modern classic Hocus Pocus, the wicked Sanderson Sisters (played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker) sing this song to an unsuspecting crowd of Halloween partiers. They’ve come back from the past to spellbind the town’s children and, save for this comic performance, nothing is going to slow down their mission.

3 “Poor Unfortunate Souls,” by Pat Carroll from The Little Mermaid Halloween movies aren’t the only sources of scary songs. This Disney classic finds Ursula, the magical underwater dweller, singing about saving the sad souls that come to her for help. Does she help them? Yes, she does. Before she ruins them. Boo!

4 “Come Little Children,” by Sarah Jessica Parker from Hocus Pocus Let’s not forget this soft little lullaby, which witchy Sarah Sanderson sings to beckon the local children to unwillingly surrender themselves to the sisters’ quest for immortality. It’s so beautiful and innocent-sounding, which is what makes it oh so terrifying.

5 “Grim Grinning Ghosts” by Barenaked Ladies from Disney’s The Haunted Mansion Companion to the Disney Parks Haunted Mansion ride, on which this tune can also be heard, the movie version presents a spin on “Grim Grinning Ghosts” sung by the pop group Barenaked Ladies. The group gives the tune a decidedly comic tone that’s spooky fun.

6 “I’ve Got A Bag Feeling About This,” music by Michael Giacchino from Disney Pixar Toy Story of Terror The instrumental piece has the quivering strings and spooky, atmospheric sounds that have become a hallmark of Halloween movies. It’s short and tenuously tight, perfect for creating suspense in the middle of your seasonal playlist.

7 “Last Midnight” by Meryl Streep from Into The Woods Even if your children haven’t yet become familiar with this classic haunting ballad, sung and acted here superbly by Meryl Streep, it won’t fail to give them chills. The lyrics powerfully explain that there are consequences to your actions, in fairy tales and in life. Spooky to think about, no? “...soon it will be boom squish...”

8 “Super Spooky Night” from Sofia The First How spooky can you be on this super spooky night? A young trick-or-treater tries to prove she can scare and send chills just like her older friends in this little tune from the royal Disney cartoon.

9 “The Halloweentown Theme” by Mark Mothersbaugh from Halloweentown The scored theme from this 1998 Debbie Reynolds film is familiar to all who know Aggie, and rewatch her family’s adventures annually.

10 “Count Mikula” from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Perfect for a little kiddo Halloween dance party, this bopping organ-led tune features the immediately recognizable voices of Mickey and Minnie, as Count Mikula promises he won’t bite, and welcomes all to his castle home.

11 “Into the Unknown” by Idina Menzel from Frozen 2 What’s scarier than the unknown? With those haunting ah-ah-ah-ahhhs repeating throughout the ballad, and strings pulsing to the tense chorus, the song’s culmination comes with a crash-bang that feels nothing short of exhilarating. The sounds of blowing, gusting winds add to the eerie vibe.

12 “Ghostly Gala” from Sofia The First A party for ghosts? Everyone RSVP yes and dance to this happy, piano-thumping song, with lyrics that describe a once-in-100-years gala thrown exclusively for ghouls.

13 “Vampirina” Theme Song from Vampirina A family of vampires from Transylvania take flight, and now “…a ghoulish girl in a human world…” is sharing her adventures with friends. The Vampirina theme song is sure to elicit cheers, and prompt a sing-a-long.

14 “Oogie Boogie’s Song” by Ken Page from The Nightmare Before Christmas The lumpy, stitched-together Oogie Boogie talk-sings a scary song while holding Santa captive, proclaiming to the red-suited hostage, “...you’re not going anywhere...” The horn-filled composition feels right at home in this spooky set.