Last year, Krispy Kreme was all about adorable little monsters. This year, the doughnut chain is all about Krispy Skremes! Get ready to quench your Halloween sweet tooth with some ghoulish doughnuts complete with cats ears and whiskers, pretzel broomsticks, and spooky chocolate cauldrons.

From now until Halloween, Krispy Kreme is baking up four new seasonally spooky doughnuts. You can pick up a Bewitched Broomstick doughnut, which has purple icing and a broomstick made of pretzel and green buttercream. Or chocolate lovers can try out the Abra Cat Dabra doughnut, which is dipped in chocolate icing and black sugar. Another chocolate lover’s delight might be the Enchanted Cauldron glazed chocolate cake doughnut; the cauldron is made with sprinkles and complete with a pretzel broomstick, just like the Bewitched doughnut. Krispy Kreme has also created a Spooky Sprinkle doughnut, which is an original glazed with orange icing and fun Halloween sprinkles.

If you want to try them all, Krispy Kreme is offering a Spellbook dozen special for a limited time that includes all four new Krispy Skreme treats. And if you love a good deal, you can get get a dozen doughnuts for just $1. Every Saturday in October until Halloween, if you buy a dozen doughnuts, you can get another dozen (11 original glazed and 1 Spooky Sprinkle) for $1. You can find more details about the promotion here.

Now, could these witch-themed doughnuts and specials be inspired by the new Hocus Pocus movie coming out on Disney+ next year? Some Krispy Kreme fans seem to think so, as one commented on the chain’s Instagram post: “Black Cauldrons Black Cats & Witches Broom Sticks #HOCUSPOCUS2 Special Edition.”

These new Krispy Skreme doughnuts are available now until Halloween. After that, Krispy Kreme will start the icing on its holiday doughnuts. Last year for Thanksgiving, Krispy Kreme offered pumpkin spice doughnuts and the year before doughnuts were pie-flavored.