Did you forget the vinegar for dyeing eggs, or are you short one chocolate bunny for your little one’s Easter basket? Realizing you’re short on something from your last grocery run may have you ready to run to Publix on Easter, but let’s just say if you’re trying to get some pineapple for the Easter ham day-of, you’ll need to pick it up elsewhere.

Publix stores nationwide will be closed on Easter this year, as they have been in years past. Publix normally closes for major holidays like Christmas Day, Thanksgiving Day, and Easter for employees to have time with their own families. That said, they’ll be open for normal hours each day leading up to Sunday, April 17, so you’ll have plenty of time to stock up on anything you may need.

The supermarket chain usually puts some must-have holiday items on sale leading up to their Easter Sunday closure, so be sure to check their sales for on-theme baking goodies, spiral hams, and specialty products like plastic eggs and candy. When you’re looking up recipes in advance, be sure to check those ingredient lists twice and add them to your physical or online cart so you’re not left high and dry on Easter Sunday.

Jeff Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

If you find yourself in need of something to finish your Easter dinner, fear not! Kroger, Safeway, Walmart, Harris Teeter, Whole Foods, The Fresh Market, and many other stores will still be open and ready to help frantic cooks and bakers find whatever they may need. Just be sure to check the hours of your local store, as normal opening and closing times vary by location.

And last but not least, if you’re in the midst of making your grocery list and need some ideas for just what to make, look no further. Bakerella’s bunny bark is quite possibly the easiest dessert to prepare — even the most questionable cooks can melt candies in the oven — and really lets your toppings shine. Or these little lamb cupcakes would make an adorable treat. Even if you don’t follow the whole recipe, using marshmallows and sprinkles to create the look will give your cupcakes the same ‘awww’-inducing appearance.