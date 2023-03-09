What does dressing for St. Patrick’s Day mean to you? Do you reluctantly agree to adorn a tiny green accent that won’t clash with your otherwise minimalist wardrobe to keep your kids happy, or love to deck yourself out in head-to-toe green, where any vibrant variation from kelly to shamrock to lime will do? Either way, these St. Patrick’s Day outfit ideas cover all the bases — green tops, bottoms, headbands, jewelry, baby rompers, and more. And while a couple of these items will feel a little more holiday-themed than others (they might have a subtle St. Patrick’s Day-themed motif or two in the form of a shamrock charm or the phrase “lucky”), they are all versatile pieces that won’t have to get boxed up and relegated to the donation pile or holiday box after March 17.

Love an excuse to dress up? Then a sequin-covered green and white shift dress might be right up your alley. Have a baby celebrating their first St. Patrick’s Day? A casual sweater set with a simple shamrock detail is a cute, festive, and comfortable outfit for an infant. Need something for your husband? How about a unisex sweater from a black and queer-owned brand that you’ll be happy to steal from their closet?

And while you’re celebrating the holiday, do your due diligence by familiarizing yourself with the history of St. Patrick’s Day so you can celebrate the holiday respectfully. And if little kids are included in the festivities, arm yourself with some clever St. Patrick’s Day riddles and puns to keep them in good spirits.

1 St. Patrick’s Day sunnies for kids Mila's Sunny World Lucky Cami Flower Sunnies Maisonette $35 see on maisonette Here we have a pair of trendy flower-shaped sunnies all the kids seem to be wearing these days adorned with St. Patrick’s Day-themed baubles: gold beads, flowers, a shamrock, and the phrase “lucky” spelled out using classic alphabet beads.

2 Best fancy St. Patrick’s Day dress that sparkles Verb by Pallavi Singhee Checkered Shift Dress Anthropologie Sizes XXS-L $149.95 $248 see on anthropologie If you can’t leave the house without wearing at least one shimmery piece on your person, consider this awesome shift dress from Verb by Pallavi Singhee for your St. Patrick’s Day look. The retro-yet-trendy checkered pattern is actually created from sequins in white and the perfect shamrock green.

3 Cutest mommy-and-me St. Patrick’s Day sweater for moms Sweet Wink Lucky Patch Adult Sweater Maisonette Sizes S-L $58 see on maisonette Yes this cute pink sweater from mother-daughter-owned brand Sweet Wink embraces the St. Patrick’s Day spirit, but you can really wear it year round. The pink and green color combo is always works, and while the same sweater is available in kids sizes, it also perfectly complements the kids Lucky Charm sweater below.

4 Cutest mommy-and-me St. Patrick’s Day sweater for kids Sweet Wink Lucky Charm Sweater Maisonette Sizes 2T-8Y $38 see on maisonette So cute and so true, this Lucky Charm sweater for kids is tagless and lined with cozy fleece for extra comfort. Coupled with the Lucky adult sweater above, it’s the sweetest mommy-and-me St. Patrick’s Day look.

5 Best St. Patrick’s Day top for men (& women) Oversized Cable Knit Sweater Highlighter Green One DNA One size $84 see on One DNA It’s not uncommon to find a fisherman-style knit sweater in cream, but finding it in a specific eccentric highlighter green shade that feels more luxurious than gaudy is like finding a unicorn. From Black and Queer-owned brand One DNA, this vibrant unisex sweater is made from a wool-acrylic blend and is the kind of item you and your partner will keep stealing from each others’ closets.

6 Best everyday sneakers to wear on St. Patrick’s Day Urca Sneaker Veja $185 see on veja Don’t you just love when something from your everyday wardrobe works as your holiday fit? These popular Veja sneakers (a celebrity favorite) with a classic green accent adds just enough color to your outfit to keep you safe from getting pinched.

7 Best St. Patrick’s Day dress for kids Utility Dress Boden Sizes 4Y-14Y $54.40 $68 see on boden This adorable utilitarian dress with a repeating daisy pattern screams “spring” more than “Happy St. Patrick’s Day” which is a good thing. And think of all the gold coins and shamrocks that can fit in those deep pockets.

8 Best leggings to wear on St. Patrick’s Day Emerald Luxe Legging Girlfriend Collective Sizes XXS-6XL $92 see on girlfriend Let’s say athleisure is the style that best defines you. These buttery soft leggings from Girlfriend Collective is available in plus sizes and the kind of thing you actually want to wear on St. Patrick’s Day whether you’re watching the local parade from the sidelines, hanging out with friends at the local pub, or actually squeezing in a workout.

9 A dark green velvet top Square Neck Velvet Top Boden Sizes 2-18 $56 $80 see on boden This lovely velvet square neck top is a great day-to-night St. Patrick’s Day piece especially if you plan on starting your day at the office and going out with friends after. In dark green, it’s sophisticated and fancy enough to wear on any night out be it springtime or the Christmas holiday season.

10 A St. Patrick’s Day headband with cute charms Hand-Sewn St Patrick's Green Knotted Headband Twine and Love $52.99 see on Twine & Love If hair accessories are you thing, this knitted headband is the perfect piece to top off your St. Patrick’s Day outfit. It’s covered in green velvet and decorated with festive charms: clear, gold, and green stones, horseshoes, and shamrocks.

11 A matching plisse set in St. Patrick’s Day green Plus Plisse Button Front Oversized Shirt Pretty Little Thing $24 $48 see on pretty little thing Comfy yet chic, you’ll have no complaints wearing this matching plisse top and bottom set. It’s a statement-making St. Patrick’s Day outfit for sure, but if you’re feeling like it’s too much green to wear both, the pieces are sold separately so you could pair the top with jeans or the bottom with a body-hugging top.

12 Best St. Patrick’s Day romper for babies Baby Organic Cotton Gauze Shortall Carter's Sizes Newborn-24M $22.95 see on carter's More sage than shamrock green, these adorable, gauzy shortalls (short overalls) are the perfect spring-to-summer item for your baby’s wardrobe. Pair them with tights and a shirt for cooler days, or they can be worn on their own in warmer temps.

13 Best St. Patrick’s Day shoes for kids Vans Kids Old Skool V Sneaker Zappos Sizes 4T-10Y $45 see on Zappos Start your little one’s Vans collection early with these adorable velcro sneakers for infants and tots to add the perfect dose of St. Patrick’s Day green to their outfit.

14 Best St. Patrick’s Day baby jogger set 2-Piece Clover St. Patrick's Day Pant and Top Set in Green Carter's Size Newborn-9M $18.20 $26 See on buy buy baby To stay perfectly on theme for St. Patricks Day, this adorable and convenient clover pant and sweater set for babies is super straightforward and far from cheesy, which a lot of St. Patrick’s Day outfits for babies can be.

15 Best non-St. Patrick’s Day shirt for kids Campsite Jersey Sweatshirt Sunday collective Sizes 3Y-12Y $48 $68 see on Sunday Collective Your kid insists they’re too cool to wear an obvious St. Patrick’s Day themed shirt, but they still need to rock something green. This elevated long tee in a muted green can be worn year-round and no one would be none the wiser that it was purchased as a St. Patrick’s Day top. The sweet phrase “Let’s take a Walk” is printed on on the chest.

16 Best cropped sweater for St. Patrick’s Day Ruffled Cuff Crop Knit Sweater Zara Sizes S-M $39.90 see on zara If 90% of the tops in your closet are cropped, then this soft, lime green cropped sweater from ZARA will fit right in.

17 Cute kids cardigan for St. Patrick’s Day Boys Checkered Pattern Drop Shoulder Cardigan Shein Sizes 8Y-12Y $23.20 $29 see on Shein For major skater vibes, look no further than this cute checkered cardigan for kids to wear on St. Patrick’s Day.

18 Best St. Patrick’s Day hat Kids Wool Beret H&M Sizes 4T-12 $12 see on H&M Kids who can pull off a beret? Chef’s Kiss. This shamrock green hat is the St. Patty’s Day accessory your kid didn’t know they needed, and its unexpectedness only adds to its charm.

19 Best casual St. Patrick’s Day smock dress Never Fully Dressed Textured Smock Midi Dress ASOS Sizes 2-12 $69.50 $172 see on ASOS A comfortable smock dress in green is the perfect outfit for St Patrick’s Day (and would look cute with heels or worn-in sneakers), and a piece you’ll likely keep in regular rotation all spring and summer long.

20 Best St. Patrick’s Day outfit for babies Sweatshirt Jumpsuit H&M Sizes 6M - 4T $19.99 see on H&M The ruffled detail on this velvet onesie makes it feel a little more formal than a sweatshirt and sweats set, and it will keep Baby warm if it’s looking St. Patrick’s Day will be a chilly day in your neck of the woods.

21 Best earrings for St. Patrick’s Day Trapezoid Stone Hoop Earrings J.Crew $19.50 $39.50 see on J.Crew Not everyone wants to drown themselves in a head-to-toe celtric green on March 17. If you live by the motto less is more, but still want to participate in the holiday spirit, consider these timeless stone hoop earrings from J. Crew as the perfect subtle St. Patrick’s Day accessory.

22 Best business casual St. Patrick’s Day top Wool-Mix Slinky knit top MOTF Sizes S-L $34.99 see on MOTF This fitted sleeveless knit tank is the perfect day-to-night St. Patrick’s Day top. Wear it with a blazer and slacks if you’re going for a more professional look, or demin to dress it down. Either way, accessorizing it with gold accents will give off leprechaun-style vibes in a really good way.

