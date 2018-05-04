17 'Star Wars' Quotes To Celebrate May The 4th Like A Jedi

To all the diehard Star Wars fans out there, "May the 4th be with you!" Yes, that's right, May 4 is International Star Wars Day, and, for some, it might just be the happiest day of the year. It’s the perfect time to dress up like your favorite Star Wars character, geek out with your fellow Star Warriors, and take random trips to the grocery store just so people can stare. You can even dress the kids up as ewoks or Baby Yoda! Whether you want to get laughs on social media, at work, or in your neighborhood, there are endless Star Wars quotes to celebrate May the 4th.

So when did Star Wars Day become a thing? It would be natural to assume it was born out of social media, which gifted us with plenty of other hashtag holidays. (National Siblings Day, anyone?) But Star Wars Day dates back well before the internet took hold. In fact, the phrase "May the 4th be with you" was first uttered the day the new British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, took office on May 4, 1979, according to CNN.

It may have started in the UK, but it's now a global phenomenon, with people celebrating Star Wars Day all over the world. So with that in mind, here are 17 stellar Star Wars quotes to drop on this galactic holiday. There are even some new quotes from the more recent movies to go with the classic quotes.

1 “We are the spark that’ll light the fire that’ll burn the First Order down.” — Poe When things get real, don’t get quiet. Racial tensions have been high in our country, but changes have been happening from our community banding together and our kids get to see tangible changes in our governmental system, although they have been a long time coming. We’re just getting started. This quote will keep that fire lit!

2 "I don't know where you get your delusions, laserbrain!" — Princess Leia Yeah, let’s get political. This quote is perfect for a specific group in our country right now. With the multitude of people who contested the validity of the election outcome, this is the perfect Star Wars quote to use this May 4, and, well, maybe year-round.

3 "The force is strong with this one." — Darth Vader If you're a Star Wars mom, well, today is the day you get to shamelessly post pictures of your little Jedi — with the best Vader quote of all time as the caption.

4 "I'd just as soon kiss a Wookie." — Princess Leia If you're looking for the perfect response to a coworker asking you to do something you don't want to do, Princess Leia has you covered. I dare someone to ask me if I can work the weekend today, and I'll absolutely be dropping this quote. Not sure if I can do it with a straight face, but I think it's worth a try.

5 “I’ll never turn to the dark side. You’ve failed, your highness. I am a Jedi like my father before me.” — Luke Skywalker This quote would be especially funny if your parents are into Star Wars as well. Anyone who doesn’t understand your obsession will know you have no plans to change course.

6 "Do or do not. There is no try." — Yoda Whether your kiddo is claiming to have "tried to eat his peas" or your flaky coworker is claiming, yet again, that she "tried to make it to work," you can always turn to this quote by Yoda as the ultimate retort. What a wonderful kernel of Yoda wisdom.

7 "It's not wise to upset a Wookie." — Hans Solo This is the perfect quote to accompany a photo of your toddler throwing food or having a tantrum. It might not feel funny in real time, but it sure will get a lot of laughs when you post it on social media and use this quote as a caption.

8 "Oh my dear friend. How I've missed you." — C-3PO For those C-3PO fans in the house, this memorable quote is perfect to use when being reunited with anything, but it's especially funny if it's an inanimate object, like coffee in the morning. As if you didn’t have a cup right before bed.

9 "Good luck. You're going to need it." — Hans Solo This is perhaps one of the most quoted Han Solo sayings of all time, and it’s apropos in so many situations — like when someone thinks they know more about this galactic story than you do.

10 "I find your lack of faith... disturbing." — Darth Vader If your partner doubts your ability to change that epic diaper explosion, simply quip, "I find your lack of faith... disturbing," and you'll both be laughing as you deal with that code brown situation.

11 "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” — Princess Leia Whether you've got a tough work deadline ahead of you and need your coworker to chip in, or you need your friend to zip you up in the dressing room, this quote is truly the only way to get the job done.

12 “Don’t be afraid. I feel it, too.” — Kylo Ren Imagine standing face to face with someone who shares the same love for this movie franchise and all the characters that exist in this world. You’re probably both donned head to toe in your favorite costume. This quote is the cherry on top of that moment.

13 “I’m being torn apart. I want to be free of this pain.” — Kylo Ren Picture it. You’re a stay-at-home mom on the couch with a baby on your chest and a toddler trying to squeeze in space on your lap. All you want is for your partner to walk to the door and relieve you — this quote is your soul being exhausted.

14 “Be with me.” — Rey Look into your partner's eyes and say this. If they are just as smitten with Star Wars as you are, they will get it without blinking.

15 “Permission to jump in an X-Wing and blow something up?” — Poe This can be a fun quote for your kids to use before they run crazy in any playhouse or park. And the answer will be, “Yes! Just don’t hurt yourself.”

16 “I’m a big deal in the Resistance.” — Finn Take a sec to tell everybody in the house to stop moving and yell this out! Sometimes you need to remind people that you do a lot to keep this family machine going strong. And according to Finn, there’s nothing wrong with that.