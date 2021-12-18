Taurus, Your 2022 Horoscope Says Change Is Coming

This past year hasn’t been easy for you, Taurus. Of all the signs, you felt the disconnect the most. That’s why you’re oh so desperately looking forward to what the New Year will bring for you. Well, Bull, you won’t have to wait much longer, because your Taurus horoscope for 2022 will feel like a breath of fresh air in so many areas of your life. In fact, you might be one of the astrological signs that sees radical change in nearly every aspect of your existence.

Because it’s not so much about what you’re going to gain in 2022, Taurus, but what you’re willing to lose. That’s right, the New Year has nothing to really do with material wealth and worldly possessions, but the things that are most important that you can’t really measure. And that’s what makes the upcoming year so utterly symbolic, because this is when you’re really going to come into your own, getting down to your core to uncover who the hell you really are. “There are major themes of shedding what you are no longer in alignment with and stepping into greatness,” Jordane Maree, an astrologer and founder of Girl and Her Moon tells Romper.

Are you ready to step into your greatness, Taurus? Here’s how you can make 2022 the year when it all finally clicks.

Love

You love hard, Taurus. You really do. It’s a signature trait of your sign. Your sensual nature leads you to form passionate bonds — but only if you’re equally respected by your partner. So be prepared to fall head over heels in the upcoming year, according to Maree. “Two Eclipses in Scorpio are taking you deep into your love life, your partnership, and your soul connections this year, Taurus,” says Maree. This will happen in May and October, and be prepared for some cataclysmic energy. “Eclipses represent major and divine turning points in our lives,” she explains. “It’s where we finally get in touch with clarity of heart, where we dare to venture into the unknown, where we let ourselves transform.” And because Scorpio is the direct cause of this insight, it’ll take you deeper than any other astrological sign. Get ready for healing that comes with a partner you’re committed to and feel safe to be intimate with.

Finances

Although you like the finer things, Taurus, saving money will be your big goal for you in the New Year. “Your focus is on playing big, creating impact, and making a shift in the world,” says Maree. “With the Lunar Nodes on your side (sitting in your sign!) and Jupiter in your 12th house of the subconscious from May – October, you have tapped into a year of stepping into your purpose.” But it’s not enough to simply want more; you have to know that you deserve all that you desire. So don’t be afraid to speak up about what you want, and open the door for opportunities to increase your income. Says Maree: “If you desire to create wider wealth with this deeper impact you are making, declare it.”

Family

To say that you’re going to go through a major transformation in 2022 is a total understatement. And since so many areas of your life are undergoing huge changes, it’s safe to assume that there will be a ripple effect that flows into your family life. But don’t be bashful, Bull. These, too, are positive changes that those who love you will appreciate, because you’re being true to yourself. “Staying focused on your purpose versus the image of your purpose will bring great social connections and more recognition for what you are learning and doing,” Wanica Dunn, an astrologer, tells Romper. That means by knowing who you are, you inherently enrich not just your life, but the lives of those who love you. Just don’t hide away this beautiful part of your journey, Taurus. Says Maree: “A Full Moon in February asks you to let go of any resistance with sharing your heart with your family unit, and a New Moon in July brings in play, joy, and creativity within the home!”

Career

If you’ve been feeling like your whole life has led up to this moment, well, it has, Taurus. While other areas of your life will see radical change, your career might not outwardly seem to undergo such a total transformation — but it is. “As Venus retrogrades in your career and public image, this gives you an opportunity to think about what it is you want to do, and who it is you want to be as we step into the new year,” says Maree. “As Jupiter sits in your 11th house of collective impact and big dreams until May and again from October to December, luck is on your side with those hopes and wishes you’ve been ready for.” But it’s up to you to be open to the experience. “Don't deny yourself the freedom and independence you truly desire,” advises Dunn. “The North Node moves into your sign in mid-January, this is your time to be rebellious if that what it takes to move forward in your life's purpose.”

Of all the signs, Taurus will see one of the biggest evolutions of them all. But it’s up to you, Bull, to not be so stubborn and see beyond what’s right in front of you and imagine a bigger, better life that is literally waiting for you to claim it.