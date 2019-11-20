This Is When HomeGoods Opens On Black Friday, So Go Grab That Discounted Décor

After all the cooking (and chaos) on Thanksgiving, you’re going to need a place to relax and unwind. And if you’re like many moms, HomeGoods might be your chosen destination. But before you grab your wallet and keys, you should find out what time HomeGoods opens on Black Friday.

What Time Does HomeGoods Open On Black Friday 2021?

HomeGoods is closed on Thanksgiving (sniff sniff), so if you need an escape from bickering brothers or an overflowing kitchen sink, you won’t be able to go then. But get ready to rise and shine, momma, because HomeGoods is opening its doors bright and early at 8:00 a.m. on Black Friday. That means you can hopefully head out of the house sans children, grab a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha (or other beverage of choice), and experience the serenity that is discounted, unique home furnishings and other items you never knew you needed — until know.

Since Black Friday is the official start to the holiday shopping season, it makes sense that you should look for some seasonal décor to outfit your home. Maybe you’ll find a new rug, hand towels, or some other treasure that’s totally calling your name. That's part of the fun of shopping at HomeGoods; you never know exactly what you're going to find.

It’s worth mentioning that HomeGoods doesn’t sell its products online, which can be good or bad depending on the way you look at it. On the one hand, you can’t quickly order a pot or 4-piece plate set from your phone or computer. But if you could, then you’d be missing out on the almost existential experience that comes with shopping at HomeGoods.

That said, there is an app (aptly titled, The Goods), in which fellow HomeGoods fanatics share their in-store finds. It’s up to you, then, to get your tush to the nearest location before the unique item finds a home with someone else.

Truly, if ever there were a sanctuary set up for moms, HomeGoods would be it. And the store typically opens at 9:30 a.m., which means that on Black Friday you get a whole 2 ½ hours extra to peruse the aisles for your next purchase to make your home pretty — and on the cheap, too.