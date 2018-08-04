10 Fights You'll Be Glad You Had During Pregnancy

Pregnancy, to say nothing of the little humans that ensue from such a condition, can be overwhelming. There's a lot going on, physically, emotionally, and in your lives. It's perfectly normal to want to maintain the peace within a relationship during this time by any means possible. But, when it comes down to it, there will be fights you'll be glad you had during pregnancy with your partner. Because some things are better to get out of the way sooner rather than later.

I'm from New England and therefore have a natural aversion to confrontation and flagrant displays of negative emotions. ('Round these parts we just swallow all those bad feelings until they form a seething ball of rage and sorrow deep in our bellies... and then we try to calm that rage and sorrow with a coffee from Dunkies.) But, ideally, these won't be fights so much as spirited discussions. Then again, hormones are raging, stakes are high, and opinions are strong, so it's totally normal that there should be a fight or two in the mix. That's cool because, hey, we're only human.

So what are some of the Big Important Issues that should turn into Big Emotional Fights (or, you know Calm But Passionate Discussions if you can manage it) before you give birth? Here are some to get you started: