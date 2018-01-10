10 Signs You're An Instant Pot Mom

My Instant Pot addiction started a little over a year ago. To be honest, I didn't know much about them before I saw one for 50 percent off on Amazon's annual Black Friday sale. I asked about them in my mom's group on Facebook, thinking, "Do I really need another kitchen gadget I'll never use?" and learned that, apparently, I was the last person on the planet who didn't have one. I took the plunge and was instantly hooked. There are clear signs you're an Instant Pot mom, and I've definitely shown them all.

So yeah, if you aren't in the know, an Instant Pot is an amazing kitchen appliance that does pretty much everything. It's true. While it's main function is as an electric pressure cooker that lets you cook things that normally take all day — like beans or meat — in less than an hour, it can also be used as a slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, sauté pan, steamer, stock plan, and oven. You can even bake things like cheese cake and bread in it, you guys. So, basically, it's like a magic wand for your kitchen, and a foodie parent's dream.

I use it more than any other tool in my kitchen, besides my coffee maker. I'm in love, and it shows. I clearly show all of the signs of being an Instant Pot mom. And guys, if you try one, you'll probably become one, too.

You Never Put Your Instant Pot Away Courtesy of Steph Montgomery Confession time: I'm totally one of those moms who buys trendy appliances after watching infomercials, cooking shows, and recipe videos on social media. However, unlike all of the other appliances collecting dust in my kitchen cabinets, the Instant Pot totally lived up to the hype. It has become a constant fixture in our kitchen, and rarely is it ever "put away."

You Tell Everyone About It Instant Pot should probably start paying me, considering I pretty much I tell everyone I know, and strangers I meet, about it. I started posting pictures and recipes on social media and encourage everyone to try one. It has made my mom-life so much easier, and I love it.

Your Kids Can Tell People How It Works Giphy The other day, we had people over for dinner. I overheard my elementary-school-aged child explain to our guests how the Instant Pot works. If that's not a sign I'm an Insta Pot mom, I don't know what is.

You Threw Out Your Rice Maker My rice maker used to be my favorite kitchen appliance. Rice is one thing everyone in my family eats, and we have it multiple times a week. So, when I said goodbye to my rice maker because it was no longer needed, I knew I was an Instant Pot mom.

You Make Your Own Yogurt & Cheese Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I don't think there's a single person in my life who could've possibly guessed that I would end up being the mom who makes her own yogurt and cheese. Nobody has time for that, let alone a working mom with five kids. But, thanks to the Instant Pot, I am 100 percent that mom. I now look like a "perfect mom" when I post pictures of homemade cheese on Instagram, even though I'm a hot mess from start to finish. Score.

You Have Joined More Than One Instant Pot Community On Social Media First, I joined a ginormous Instant Pot group on Facebook, and then I found myself branching out from there. Before I knew it, I was in multiple Instant Pot communities for Indian cooking, vegetarian recipes, and kids' recipes, too.

You Have Adapted Almost Every Recipe You Have For Your Instant Pot Courtesy of Steph Montgomery I have adapted so many old family recipes, and new favorites that I continue to find on the internet, for the Instant Pot. I love cooking, and used to spend an hour or more in the kitchen each day, making dinner each night for my wonderful family. Now I put stuff in a pot, turn it on, and then we eat. I have more free time, can avoid heating up the house in the summer, and have the ability to enjoy hot soup and chili in half the time it would usually take to cook, and without standing in front of a stove during the winter months. Right now, my favorite trick is Instant Pot hard-cooked eggs. They even peel more easily than boiled eggs, and cook perfectly in minutes.

You Have Taken A Shower, Or Had Sex, While Cooking Dinner The best part is being able to set it up then leave it alone while your food cooks without you, is the freedom to do something else. While I'm technically "cooking dinner," I'm also showering, napping, working, binge-watching Netflix, or even having sex. You guys, that's the dream.

You Have Baked In Your Instant Pot Giphy As an avid baker, I'm pretty traditional about my baking methods. I never thought I would bake in my Instant Pot. Then I tried baking brownies in my Instant Pot and discovered, to my surprise, just how easy it is. OMG I will never heat up the oven in the summer time ever again. It's like an Easy Bake Oven, but for adults. Time to break out my yoga pants, because this Instant Pot mom has baking to do.