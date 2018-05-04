10 'Star Wars' Quotes To Celebrate May The 4th Like A Jedi Knight

To all the diehard Star Wars fans out there, "May the 4th be with you!" Yes, that's right, May 4 is International Star Wars Day, and, for some, it might just be the happiest day of the year. With Star Wars-themed parties to attend (in costume, of course!) and endless puns to crack, it's the perfect chance to geek out with your fellow Star Warriors. Whether you want to get laughs on social media or around the office, there are endless Star Wars quotes to celebrate May the 4th.

When did Star Wars Day become a thing? It would be natural to assume it was born out of social media, which gifted us with plenty of other hashtag holidays (National Sibling Day, anyone?). But Star Wars Day dates back well before the internet took hold. In fact, the phrase "May the 4th be with you" was first uttered the day the new British Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, took office on May 4, 1979, according to CNN.

It may have started in the UK, but it's now a global phenomenon, with people celebrating Star Wars Day all over the world. So with that in mind, here are 10 stellar Star Wars quotes to drop on this galactic holiday. Warning: we've gone heavy on the Princess Leia quotes since this is only the second Star Wars Day since Carrie Fisher's passing (May the 4th be with you in the great beyond!).

1 "I don't know where you get your delusions, laserbrain!" - Princess Leia Giphy Not to get too political, but "I don't know where you get your delusions, laser brain," seems perfect for a large amount of people in Washington, D.C. right now. With the multitude of political scandals going on at the moment, this is the perfect Star Wars quote to use this May 4, and, well, maybe year-round.

2 "The force is strong with this one." - Darth Vader Giphy If you're a Star Wars mom, well, today is the day you get to shamelessly post pictures of your little Jedi, with one of the best Vader quotes of all time: "The force is strong with this one."

3 "I'd just as soon kiss a Wookie" - Princess Leia Giphy If you're looking for the perfect response to a coworker asking you to do something you don't want to do, Princess Leia has you covered. I dare someone to ask me if I can work the weekend today, and I'll absolutely be dropping, "I'd just as soon kiss a Wookie!" Not sure if I can do it with a straight face, but I think it's worth a try.

4 "Do or do not. There is no try." - Yoda Giphy Whether your kiddo is claiming to have "tried to eat his peas" or your flaky coworker is claiming, yet again, that she "tried to make it to work," you can always turn to Yoda for the ultimate retort: "Do or do not. There is no try." Ah yes, what a wonderful kernel of Yoda wisdom.

5 "It's not wise to upset a Wookie." - Hans Solo Giphy This is the perfect quote to accompany a photo of your toddler throwing food or having a tantrum. It might not feel funny in realtime, but it sure will get a lot of laughs when you post it on social media, along with the caption, "It's not wise to upset a Wookie."

6 "Oh my dear friend. How I've missed you." - C-3PO For those C-3PO fans in the house, this memorable quote is perfect to use when being reunited with anything, but it's especially funny if it's an inanimate object. In my case, I'll be saying, "Oh my dear fried, how I've missed you," when pulling out my flip flops after what felt like the longest winter ever.

7 "Good luck. You're going to need it." - Hans Solo Giphy Perhaps one of the most quoted Hans Solo sayings of all time, "Good luck. You're going to need it," is apropo in so many situation — like when someone tells you that your Star Wars costume isn't 'work appropriate.'

8 "I find your lack of faith... disturbing." - Darth Vader Giphy If your partner doubts your ability to change that epic diaper explosion, simply quip, "I find your lack of faith... disturbing," and you'll both be laughing as you deal with that code brown situation.

9 "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope" - Princess Leia Giphy Whether you've got a tough work deadline ahead of you and need your coworker to chip in, or you need your friend to zip you up in the dressing room, saying, "Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You're my only hope," is truly the only way to get the job done!