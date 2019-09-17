There are two types of people: Those who mourn the passing of summer days and those who count the minutes until they can break out their chunky sweaters and cinnamon spice candles. If you find yourself in the latter category, then there's a good chance you're already deep into all-things-autumn mode, which is why you'll want to go ahead and snag these T.J.Maxx fall decor items pronto. Because what's not to love about tiny pumpkins, Halloween accessories, and harvest trimmings that leave enough room in your budget to splurge on a PSL?

There are a few top choices you'll want to check out, including the "Shake Your Boo Thang" Kitchen Towels — because, well, no further explanation needed — cushy Fox and Pumpkin Garland, and Turkey Motif Appetizer Plates that are absolutely perfect for a fall brunch. And, of course, there are plenty of pillows to choose from and I see absolutely no problem with adding them all to your cart because you really can never have too many pillows, am I right?

And now, fellow fall aficionados, it's time to put on your favorite broken-in boots, don a cable knit scarf, and get your fireplace Instagram ready — this is your moment.

1. Pumpkins With Panache Polyresin Pumpkin T.J.Maxx | $17 See on T.J.Maxx If carving pumpkins isn't your thing or you simply need a spooky indoor touch, these pumpkins with an LED candle are as easy as it gets.

2. Cheeky Kitchen Towels "Shake Your Boo Thang" Kitchen Towels T.J.Maxx | $6 See on T.J.Maxx This set of two towels includes one with an all-over ghost print and another that reads "Shake Your Boo Thang," adding a fun vibe to your Halloween kitchen.

3. Colorful Fall Wreath Heritage Harvest Wreath T.J.Maxx | $30 See on T.J.Maxx This wreath can take you through the season — from that first official fall day to Thanksgiving — and add a festive touch to your front door.

4. See, Hear, Speak No Evil Skulls Resin Skull Stack T.J.Maxx | $15 See on T.J.Maxx This festive spin on the three wise monkeys who "see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil" is a wicked touch to your decoration arsenal. Plus, it's the perfect vibe for a Dia de los Muertos (aka Mexico's Day of the Dead) celebration.

5. Stylish Thanksgiving Plates Turkey Motif Plates T.J.Maxx | $25 See on T.J.Maxx OK, this set of eight appetizer plates are basically the perfect sassy addition to your upcoming fall dinner party. Pair them with the just right appetizers and your guests are sure to leave in a festive mood.

6. Welcome Fall With This Pillow "Hello Fall" Pillow T.J.Maxx | $20 See on T.J.Maxx Because is it really a holiday if you don't have the pillows to go with it? Snag this fall pillow and add some seasonal fun to your sofa or favorite cozy armchair.

7. Napkins That Give Thanks Harvest Words Napkins T.J.Maxx | $10 See on T.J.Maxx Remind guests that you're happy to host them with this set of four cloth dinner napkins, each with a different message of gratitude, including "thankful" and "blessed."

8. Decorate With Cushy Garland Fox Head and Pumpkin Garland T.J.Maxx | $15 See on T.J.Maxx How cute is this felt fall garland? Hang it up at Halloween and keep it around until Thanksgiving for the sweetest of fall touches.

9. A Skull Pillow That Sparkles Reverse Sequin Skull Pillow T.J.Maxx | $15 See on T.J.Maxx I mean, can you ever have enough holiday pillows? Throw this sequined skull design into the mix to complete your Halloween living room setup.