I lived in Ireland for eight years, so I've seen St. Patrick's Day celebrated every which way, including from the inside of many a pub. Truth be told, American St. Patrick's celebrations have a lot more green and sparkles involved than any typical Irish celebration does. Even though St. Patrick's Day might be more tame for the Irish and for all us parents, we can at least have a giggle during the holiday with these hilarious St. Patrick's Day memes.

From Kermit to Cromwell, there are memes that cover every aspect of the holiday. I mean, did you ever think it was possible to recount the Irish famine to the tune of "My Milkshake Brings All the Boys to the Yard"? I certainly did not, but I will definitely not be able to get that darn song out of my head anytime soon.

While we all get to laugh at these funny memes for St. Patrick's Day, there is one serious matter that bears discussing. From someone very close to the source, take it from me: It's spelled Paddy, not Patty. Paddy is what we call that old guy who drove the snakes out of Ireland, and Patty is, in fact, a lady. Once you've learned that vital fact, it's your duty as someone who celebrates St. Patrick's Day to henceforth call it Paddy's Day.

Now, back to the task at hand: having a proper giggle at these silly St. Patrick's Day memes, because we all know that March definitely feels like the longest month and we could all use a bit of a pick-me-up at this point in the winter.

1. St. Patrick’s Miracles Turning water into hand sanitizer really would be the ultimate miracle this St. Patrick’s Day 2020 which is sure to be different from previous holidays with most people celebrating at home while social distancing. Ask Siri to play some bag pipes for you, and maybe crack a beer on your couch if you’re feeling festive.

2. Imposters Imgur This one speaks to the part of me that holds an Irish passport. St. Patrick's Day tends to be the day when all of Ireland braces itself for the onslaught of the "Irish".

3. Even Kermit Participates By Wearing Green Imgur Who knew Kermit had it so rough? For any of you who grew up with the threat of being pinched on St. Patrick's Day, apparently even dear sweet Kermit wasn't safe.

4. Little Party Animal Imgur Let's be honest, the best thing about St. Patrick's Day as a parent is being able to put a giant bow on your baby's head — in addition to leggings, a skirt, and a onesie that all match. That's dedication to the cause of taking all holidays to the max. Baby doesn't even need a place to go for this outfit to be 100% appropriate — some might even say necessary.

5. Deceprechaun Imgur Who knew there were so many clever ways to play with the word "leprechaun." Post this one on St. Paddy's day with the caption: tag yourself. You might be surprised by some of the responses you see.

6. Seamus All Imgur You're definitely not the only one who pauses when they see the Irish name Seamus in writing. But hey, now you finally know how to properly pronounce it, and all it took was this cheesy meme.

7. Take Down Christmas Tree Imgur Are you the type of person who never seems to take their Christmas tree down in a timely manner? As a matter of fact, have you ever found yourself, on more than one occasion, leaving it up for the whole year? If so, this one's for you.

8. When St. Patrick Gets Set Up With Medusa Imgur While he is known for other notable achievements, like bringing Christianity to Ireland, St. Patrick is certainly known for his power over snakes. A blind date with Medusa would likely not go well.

9. Not So Lucky Irish Imgur It's true, despite the cliche "luck of the Irish" saying, the Irish haven't been all that lucky over the course of history. Case in point: figure three.

10. Rare Clovers Imgur If you can't find one of those rare four-leaf clovers, perhaps you'll be lucky enough to find an equally rare three-leaf clover with a different kind of leaf taped on.

11. Feeling Regretful Hopefully you're not finding yourself full of regret on the morning of the 18th. If you managed to wake up in perfect condition, it's very likely that your co-worker didn't, so let's try to be extra nice to everyone.

12. Designated Driver This might be the one year when a designated driver isn't needed because hopefully everyone's staying in.

13. Meanwhile, In Ireland Imgur There are a handful of pubs in Dublin typically full of people covered in green face paint and various other green decorations. But they're usually foreigners. The rest of the Irish are in their local pubs, wearing normal not-green clothes, taking advantage of the day off work!