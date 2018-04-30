They say marriage is an incredible experience, but they also say that marriage takes a significant amount of work. (Yes, "they" say a lot of things.) And one could argue that marriage becomes rather difficult after a couple has kids. Thankfully, there are more than a few marriage after kid memes that can give us all something to laugh at. Not only do these memes tell it like it is, but they help married couples chuckle through the pain of sleepless nights after ridiculous arguments after, yes, you guessed it, sleepless nights.

What better way to bring people together than a meme they can relate to, right? Sure, the internet can be unforgiving, but at least it can, from time to time, produce a comedic gem that gives us all something to laugh at. And if you and your partner are really having a tough go of it — between the constant diaper changes and the waking up at some ungodly hour to feed your newborn and the pointless argued fueled by sleep deprivation — sharing these lighthearted memes can go a long way in helping you both get through postpartum life.

So, take a break from all of that adulating you've been doing and set aside some time to laugh with your significant other. After all, you both undoubtably deserve it. In fact, you can start by taking a gander at the following memes:

1 When You're Trying To Show Your S.O. Some Affection Just when you think you and your partner finally have a moment alone, here comes your little one. Whether they interrupt the two of you with a perfectly timed cry, or a statement of disgust, finding some one-on-one time is often a lesson in futility.

2 When Starting A Family Is "So In" Right Now Imgur Is it just me or does it feel like everyone is getting married and having babies? Starting a family is so hot right now, you guys. You might want to hurry up and get with the program before it becomes a trend of the past, though.

3 When You Just Want To Poop In Peace Imgur Goodbye, peaceful pooping days. So long, solo-pee trips to the bathroom. Gone are the moments when you could do your business in peace.

4 When You Want To Be The "Cool Parents" This is for all the couples who still like to get down. I mean, just because you're a parent doesn't mean you're out-for-the-count by 8:00 p.m., right? It's Saturday night! Live it up! Yes, even if you are running on two hours of sleep!

5 When You Redefine "Normal" Imgur Families come in all shapes and sizes, so there is really no "normal" way to go about this parenting business.

6 When You Both Use The Bathroom As Your Personal Hideout Imgur Being surrounded by a loving family is a gift, to be sure, but OMG sometimes you just need some time alone, right? And, yes, that includes time away from your significant other. When they're spending 30 minutes in the bathroom, alone, every morning, they're getting their "alone time," to be sure. You might as well make sure you're doing the same.

7 When You Just Can't Even Changing plans last minute, or ditching plans entirely, is par for the parenting course. So if you and your partner can master the art of not giving a you-know-what and rolling with the punches, chances are you'll both be better for it.

8 When You're Trying To Get In A Quickie Imgur Parenthood changes your sex life, one way or the other. Whether your libido has bottomed out or your hormones are at an all-time high, adjusting to this change can be challenging. But if you can up your quickie game and get creative, chances are your sex life won't have to suffer indefinitely.

9 When You Don't Want To Risk Waking The Baby You know that cliché, "never wake a sleeping baby"? Yeah, it exists for a reason, people. Does your child look incredibly adorable in their crib, sleeping soundly? Of course. Should you touch them, even if it's just for a few seconds during a kiss on the cheek? Absolutely not! Have you lost your mind?!

10 When It's Past Your Bedtime Imgur Who stays up past 8:00 p.m., honestly?

11 When Your Preferences Change Imgur What turned you on before kids versus what turned you on after kids is incredibly different. You know what's sexy when you're a new parent? A clean kitchen. Someone cooking dinner. A partner getting up in the middle of the night. That is sexy, my friends.

12 When Your Bank Account Takes A Hit Imgur Children are incredibly expensive. Is this a surprise? No, not really. But is it worth repeating over and over again, if only so you can let go of some stress and feel an ounce of solidarity with other strapped-for-cash parents? Yup.

13 When You're Still Checking Your S.O. Out In the hustle and bustle of postpartum life, it can be almost too easy to neglect your marriage. Thankfully, a well-shared meme can remind you both to take the time to focus on your relationship because, yes, it matters, too.

14 When You Can Still Be Individuals Who wants to do every single thing with their partner, right? It's important to foster a sense of independence, even (and arguably especially) when you're in a relationship. So take some "me time" and get far away from your partner and your kids. You know, just for a little while.