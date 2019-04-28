20 Baby Names Inspired By Marvel, Because You've Got A Little Superhero On Your Hands

Naming your baby can feel like a Herculean task. You want something special, something you love, but you also want a name that sets your baby up for success. That can mean different things to everyone, but if you're a Marvel fan, you might be looking for baby names inspired by Marvel so you can honor your favorite superheroes and icons. I mean, no one's saying you have to name your baby The Hulk (although Joey Tribbiani thought it was a good idea and Phoebe Buffay once said she liked the idea of a baby name starting with "The"), but the Marvel universe is vast and could inspire you in big ways when it comes to a moniker for your own kiddo.

People take baby name inspiration from just about everywhere. My youngest is named Lucy, and it's absolutely a direct nod to Lucille Ball. So don't feel like your love of Marvel means you can't give your baby the same name as Hawkeye or Ant-Man. Whether you love the movies or are more of a comic book fan, these 20 baby names inspired by Marvel will make you want to get your kid their first super suit by the time they're 2. Just don't let them grab the infinity stones. I imagine a toddler with a gauntlet would cause quite a mess.

1. Pepper Giphy It gets no braver than Pepper Potts, my friend. According to my intense research, Pepper's "real" name is Virginia, which is also super cute and sweet. But let's keep the spunk, OK? Pepper is a fiery pistol of a name, and actually means "berry," according to Nameberry. And here I just thought it meant total bad*ss of a woman.

2. Bucky Giphy Another point for uniqueness, Bucky is obviously a direct reference to Bucky Barnes, Captain America's BFF and Winter Soldier. Bucky goes through some capital H hell during his time, but man is he a loyal dude. The name isn't exactly known for any kind of meaning — other than being a shortened version of Buck — but I think it's super cute, quirky, and a nice nod to the Marvel universe.

3. Bruce Giphy OK, so we're not going to go with the actual name of Hulk here, but I hardly ever hear Bruce and think it's a cute way to honor everyone's favorite gamma-filled green dude. Bruce apparently means "from the bushwood thicket," but I think you could also just say it means "Hulk smash!"

4. Natasha Giphy I mean, what could be better inspiration than a spy and an assassin, right? Oh, except Natasha is also a good, loyal friend, and has a super sweet way about her despite the fact that she can kill several people at one time with a kick of her legs and a swing of her arms. Plus she's got great hair. The name is obviously Russian, but it also means "birthday of the Lord," according to Nameberry.

5. Banner Giphy OK, just one more nod to Bruce Banner because he's one of my favorites and I think honoring his last name would be a super unique and spunky name for a boy or a girl.

6. Scarlet Giphy Hello, Marvel, when are we going to get a Scarlet Witch movie? Because good grief, she is amazing. Scarlet's a pretty popular girl name anyway, but when you're using it to honor the Scarlet Witch, it's even better. Red hair not necessary.

7. Quill Giphy If you're not a little bit in love with Peter Quill, formally known as Star-Lord, then what are you doing with yourself? He's funny, half-human and full of errors, and just a hot mess express. Plus he's got great taste in music. The name Quill is considered gender-neutral by Nameberry, and is considered a shortened version of Quillan or Quiller, which means "scribe, writer with a quill pen." Eh, I think it means Star-Lord personally.

8. Okoye Giphy OK, there are a lot of amazing women in the Marvel universe, but Okoye is on an entirely different level. The name doesn't have a proper description, but if you just want to tell people you named your little girl after the general of the Dora Milaje and basically the leader of the Wakanda army, then that's all they need to know.

9. Parker Giphy A sweet nod to your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is to go with Parker, which is fit for both a boy and a girl.

10. Peter Giphy OK, and let's just quickly note that Peter is one of my favorite boy names, but it's also a nod to both Star-Lord and Spider-Man, so you know, if you can't choose between your hyphenated superheroes, here you are.

11. T'Challa Giphy Hi, literally no place or person is as bad*ss as Wakanda and Black Panther, so give your baby the royal treatment with the name T'Challa. It's totally unexpected and unique, but is a direct inspiration of one of the greatest superheroes to ever live.

12. Shuri Giphy OK, there might be someone else more bad*ss than T'Challa in Wakanda, and it's his sister Shuri. She is the smartest person in the entire world basically, but she's also got the best sense of humor and that makes her an absolute gem. According to Nameberry, the name Shuri actually means "village."

13. Scott Giphy Scott Lang is the superhero no one deserves, and I'm kind of obsessed with Ant-Man. But I also just love the name Scott and find that it's not as popular as it used to be. According to Nameberry, Scott means "from Scotland," so if you have a geographical love for part of the United Kingdom, you're in a very good place with this moniker.

14. Rhodes Giphy I mean, being Tony Stark's BFF takes some serious power and strength — the man never backs down. But James Rhodes is also War Machine and a certified hero all on his own. Rhodes is a super cute way to use a last name, and then you also get that fun nickname of Rhodey for free.

15. May Giphy Another inspiration from Spider-Man is May, the spunky name behind Spider-Man's aunt. Whether your babe is a spring baby or not, May is really cute and gives me all the good feels.

16. Nick Giphy An ode to Nick Fury, of course. Eye patch not included.

17. Happy Giphy Happy is Tony Stark's righthand man, so his loyalty is never in question. But he's also just got the sweetest, cutest name. Happy would be fun for a boy or a girl, and how could you not smile when writing your kid's name down?

18. Clint Giphy Of course Hawkeye needs to inspire you and your little babe, but Hawkeye as a name is kind of — well. You know. So try Clint on for size. You don't have to make it a shortened version of Clinton or anything — it stands pretty strong on its own as a shortened name.

19. Peggy Giphy Captain America's one true love is Peggy Carter, and I think she's absolutely worth acknowledging as a pinnacle of good, strength, and love. You can go with the full name of Margaret, or keep the sweet nickname of Peggy — both are fairly unique and original choices.