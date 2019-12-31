The 2010s are coming to a close, my friends. And with it, the end of a decade of magic coming from the royal family. The British brood grew in leaps and bounds, as well as by quite a few members in the past 10 years, and these new additions brought with them more than their fair share of cuteness. As you prepare for the next chapter of royal goings-on, take a look back at some the sweetest royal moments from the past decade — because trust me, there was a lot to gush over in recent years.

Just 10 short years ago, Prince William was still in the dating stage with Kate Middleton. And Prince Harry? He was the party boy that we all knew and loved oh so much. But a lot has changed since then. Both Prince William and Prince Harry have gotten married this decade, thus blessing the world with some seriously beautiful weddings before going on to bring four cute royal babies into the world. Watching the princes fall in love, pop the question, and go on to become parents in their own right led to more cuteness than anyone could've expected.

The decade as a whole has been something of a marvel, but some moments stand out as more heartwarming and memorable than all the rest. Here are 25 moments worth relishing.

2010: Prince William & Kate Middleton Engaged Danny Lawson - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Eight years after they met, Prince William finally popped the question to Middleton, melting hearts everywhere with their real-life fairytale story of a non-royal becoming a duchess.

2011: Prince William & Kate Middleton's Wedding Anwar Hussein/Getty Images News/Getty Images A fairytale wedding to match the fairytale story, Prince William and Middleton had audiences around the world tuning in to their fabulous, televised wedding on April 29, 2011.

2012: The World Learns Kate & Pippa Middleton's Adorable Childhood Nicknames Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Perhaps the most adorable detail to come out about the royal family during 2012, per Elle, was the names Pippa and Kate Middleton went by as children: Pip and Squeak, respectively.

2013: Prince George Is Born Dominic Lipinski - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Just when you thought the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge couldn't be any more perfect, they graced the world with the first of their royal babies. Prince George was born July 22, 2013 and has been capturing hearts ever since.

2014: Prince Harry Hosts First Invictus Games John Stillwell - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Sure, babies are cute, but have you seen someone live out their passion and share it with the world? Prince Harry's first Invictus Games of 2014 set the precedent for a lifelong commitment to serving wounded servicemen and women and facilitating them to play international sports. He has since poured his heart in the games and held them every year.

2015: Princess Charlotte Is Born Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images On May 2, 2015, the royal family grew by one adorable addition: Princess Charlotte. The sweet bundle rested while her parents presented her to the world and has been stealing hearts ever since.

2015: Princess Charlotte's Christening Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images There was a lot to gush over during Princess Charlotte's christening. She looked adorable in her christening gown, but Prince George in those red shorts was a sight to behold.

2016: Prince George Learns The Magic Of Bubbles Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images During a 2016 family trip to Canada, some incredible photos were snapped of Prince George playing in bubbles during a garden party for military families. Laughing as the bubbles pop on his face, George was the epitome of carefree child fun and it was a moment to be remembered.

2016: Heads Together Launch Nicky J Sims/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2016, Prince William and Middleton joined forces with Prince Harry on a mental health campaign called Heads Together. And while the work is surely notable, the photos of the three of them in matching headbands is about as sweet as it gets.

2016: The Cambridge Family Ski Trip WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ski trips are a staple in royal family traditions and the 2016 Cambridge family trip was a wonder to behold. George and Charlotte in ski suits — need I say more?

2017: Pippa Middleton's Wedding Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images There was a lot of cuteness going on at Pippa Middleton's wedding, but little Charlotte in her flower girl dress was something else.

2017: Prince George's First Day of School AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images Walked to school by his dad, Prince George had his first day at Thomas's Battersea. His uniform alone makes the moment worth appearing on this list, but the image of him and Prince William by his side puts it over the top.

2017: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Engaged DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP/Getty Images Prince Harry put his party boy days behind him this decade, getting into a serious relationship with Meghan Markle and going on to get engaged to her. Their engagement made headlines to say the least, but the sweetness was just getting started.

2017: Prince Phillip & Queen Elizabeth Celebrate 70 Years of Marriage AFP Contributor/AFP/Getty Images Speaking of sweetness, in 2017, Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth celebrated 70 years of marriage. As easy as it is to get caught up in the budding love of the younger royals, seven decades of marriage is no small feat — especially under the glare of constant public scrutiny. They are now the longest-married couple of the royal family, according to The New York Times.

2017: Princess Charlotte Stops & Smells The Flowers Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Princess Charlotte brought a whole new level of cuteness to the phrase "Stop and smell the roses," during her family's visit to Germany and Poland in 2017. She was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her mom and sniffing flowers as she went. Suffice it to say, the internet lost it.

2017: Prince George & His Candy Cane Danny Martindale/WireImage/Getty Images Prince George got the world collectively into the holiday spirit in 2017 when he appeared after Christmas church services with a candy cane. He just looked so cute snacking on the sweet treat, you can't help but feel festive.

2018: Prince Louis Is Born Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images Prince William and Middleton grew their family by not one, not two, but three sweet little babies during this decade. The third, Prince Louis, was born on April 23, 2018 and his family was overjoyed at his arrival.

2018: Princess Charlotte's Wave at the Lindo Wing BEN STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images Perhaps most excited for Prince Louis' arrival were his big brother and big sister. The two went to meet the little prince some days after he was born and Princess Charlotte dazzled crowds by turning to give her signature wave before heading in to the Lindo Wing.

2018: Princess Charlotte Tells Reporters "You're Not Coming" To Her Brother's Christening DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images Prince Louis' christening was a family affair, and his big sister Charlotte was there to remind anyone who thought otherwise. She told reporters at the event "You're not coming," before heading in. The best part? Prince William smiled down at her after she did so, suggesting that Princess Charlotte's sass has shown itself before.

2018: Princess Eugenie's Wedding Pool/Max Mumby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images True fans of the royal family will have tuned in to three royal weddings this decade, including Princess Eugenie's on Oct. 12, 2018. It may not have been as widely watched as Princess William and Middleton's, but it was a lovely affair.

2018: The Little Royals at Eugenie's Wedding WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Perhaps the best part of Princess Eugenie's wedding was that sweet set of page boys and bridesmaids. The little royals were all laughs and fun throughout the event, making for more adorable photos than I can count.

2018: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images The latest royals to get hitched were also a sight to see. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, 2018 was elegant and understated, just like the new Duchess of Sussex herself.

2019: Princess Charlotte's First Day of School AARON CHOWN/AFP/Getty Images Prince George isn't the only one of his family running around Thomas's Battersea. Princess Charlotte had her first day of school in September of this year and the photos rivaled George's.

2019: Baby Archie's Debut Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images Baby Archie made his public debut while on a vacation in South Africa with his parents in September. Along with lots of sweet photos and videos, Archie also met Archbishop Tutu and the two became fast friends. The entire visit was too cute.