The royal family is always dressed to the nines, regardless of the occasion, even down to the littlest members. For instance, Kate Middleton and Prince William's only daughter has been photographed wearing her fair share of cute clothes and these photos of Princess Charlotte's most adorable looks over the years show that the little royal is a budding style icon.

More often than not, Princess Charlotte is photographed wearing a dress, and that is no accident. Rachel Riley, a children's designer who has dressed Prince George in the past, told The Telegraph that Middleton dresses Princess Charlotte in dresses to keep her from looking "out of date." Similarly, royal expert Royal Musings blog founder Marlene Koenig told Harper's Bazaar that young female royals are dressed in a "clean, traditional look." "If you look at photos of young royal girls — from Princess Anne to Charlotte, you will notice that they tend to wear smocked dresses as little girls when they are in public with their parents," she told the magazine.

In recent family photos, Princess Charlotte can be seen wearing denim overalls, but that's about as close as she gets to running around in trousers. All of those little dresses sure do look cute, though. Let's take a look at some of her best looks.