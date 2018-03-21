“I found out I was pregnant a few days before starting a new job: a senior-level role in marketing. I told my boss three months later, as I entered second the trimester (which is what I did for everyone, except our parents, since the first trimester is the riskiest). In those first three months, my job performance and work ethic was praised regularly and I was told all the time how thrilled she was to have me on her team. And when I announced [my pregnancy], my boss seemed very happy for me. But four-to-five days after she knew, everything I did was wrong. My boss would say terrible things to me, followed me (and only me) to the bathroom regularly, clock-watched only me, nitpicked everything I did, and started micromanaging me. On one holiday eve, everyone but me was dismissed a few hours early. I was dismissed 10 minutes early. A colleague and I even put the pregnancy theory to the test when my boss told me something I wrote was terrible and my colleague needs to re-write it. My (not pregnant) colleague changed a few adjectives, but otherwise submitted the same work. My boss loved ‘her version.’

At eight months pregnant, I was fired for so-called ‘insubordination,’ but when I asked for an example of my ‘insubordinate behavior’ my boss was unable to provide one. It was without a doubt the worst experience in my professional career, and led to me going out on my own in the marketing industry.”

