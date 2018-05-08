7 Reasons Why Being Pregnant On Mother's Day Is The Best

If you happen to find yourself expecting when Mother's Day rolls around, don't fret: the day is for you, too. Yes, even if you're pregnant with your first and there's a still-forming fetus inside your body, because the sacrifices you're making as a pregnant person deserves just as much praise, adoration, and gratitude. In fact, there are a few reasons why being pregnant on Mother's Day is the best. Rest assured, you won't be forgotten.

I was four months pregnant during my first, and then fifth, Mother's Day. And, honestly, that first time around I didn't feel like I deserved anything on Mother's Day. I mean, I wasn't a mom yet, right? Sure, I was pregnant and nauseous and exhausted, but I had yet to feed a newborn or change a diaper. Isn't Mother's Day for people who've already given birth to their babies and have experienced the amazing but taxing responsibilities that come with parenthood?

Turns out, nope. Motherhood comes in all shapes and sizes, so you don't have to give birth to be celebrated as a caretaker. And when you're pregnant on Mother's Day, especially with your first, you are still free to enjoy some child-free time while you celebrate motherhood and all that it entails. So with that in mind, here are just a few reasons why being pregnant on this special day is legit the best:

Because The Baby Is Still Inside Your Body Giphy Yes, the whole "waiting to meet your chid" thing gets real old real fast, but you're also free to roam where you may without packing a bag with a million baby items or pushing a stroller or, well, you get the idea. The day is all about you, and you still get to focus on yourself without sharing that focus with a small child. That, my friends, is a win.

Because No One Will Judge How Much You Eat Giphy Make no mistake, no one should be judging what or how much you eat regardless. But people are the worst, and sometimes the worst people feel as if they have the right to tell you what to do with your body. But when you're pregnant, the Mother's Day brunches, picnics, buffets, and restaurant specials are all fair game. When I was pregnant on my special day not only was I treated as a guest of honor, but I could have plate after plate without anyone doing so much as raising an eyebrow.

Because Napping Is Encouraged Giphy You know what most moms want on Mother's Day? To sleep in. And when you're pregnant, there's no such thing as "too much sleep." Thankfully, on Mother's Day the stars align and you can get as much sleep as often as possible... and people will call it a "gift."

Because Pedicures Giphy Want to make a pregnant woman happy? Surprise her with a Mother's Day pedicure.

Because Massages Giphy Another common Mother's Day gift? A trip to the spa. So go on with your bad self and schedule that prenatal massage you know you deserve.

Because The Announcement Will Be Epic Giphy I'd already announced my pregnancies by Mother's Day, but if you haven't it's arguably the best day to do it. There's literally a Pinterest board full of ideas for announcing a pregnancy on Mother's Day, so why not get your creative on and make it a Mother's Day to remember?