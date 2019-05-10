Mother's Day is about one thing, and one thing only: celebrating moms, and all that they do for their kids. That includes pregnant mamas, too, because the work of raising children begins with those nine long months. Moms-to-be absolutely deserve to be a part of any special festivities on the big day, but keep in mind that there are definitely some things not to say to a pregnant woman on Mother's Day — unless you want to earn yourself a permanent place on her bad side.

Pregnant women do not need to deal with people debating whether pregnant women count as moms yet on this holiday, so if opinions on their official status as a mother arise, that convo should be immediately shut down. There are also some things you should never say to any pregnant woman, period, because they can come across as flat out rude and seriously offensive (even if they may seem harmless enough on the surface). Those comments are even more important to avoid on a day that's supposed to be all about celebrating moms.

If any of these seven comments or questions arise around a pregnant mama, just remember to stay mum (pun intended), and it'll be a happy Mother's Day indeed.

1. "You're Not A Mom Yet." Giphy Says who? A pregnant woman is absolutely entitled to celebrate Mother's Day just like any other mom. No woman who remembers the aches, pains, and non-stop trips to the bathroom of pregnancy could begrudge an expectant mom the opportunity to be feted, and neither should anyone else.

2. "Was I Supposed To Get You A Gift?" A pregnant mom may not have a little one in her arms just yet, but she's still doing plenty of hard work. Lugging a growing baby bump around is exhausting, especially if she's constantly feeling nauseous. She absolutely deserves a present and a little bit of pampering.

3. "Sleep Now." This falls into the "don't say around any pregnant woman, ever," category, because no one needs a reminder that they'll soon be a sleep-deprived zombie 99 percent of the time. Especially not when they're trying to enjoy a stress-free, peaceful Mother's Day.

4. "You Look Huge." Giphy Just don't say this, ever. And don't comment on whether she looks too tiny, either. There's really no need to remark on a pregnant woman's body (or any woman's body, for that matter), unless you're her doctor.

5. "Are You Having Twins?" This seems to be everyone's default joke when they see a pregnant woman's belly, despite it not really being amusing at all. Again, there's just no need to try and make her feel self-conscious about her size or her body.

6. "You're Still Pregnant?" If you think it seems like she's been pregnant forever, just imagine how she feels. I'm pretty confident almost all moms-to-be can tell you exactly how much longer they have left, especially if they're having a tough time of it.

7. "Can't wait 'til next year" Then don't. You should be celebrating her now because her body is working overtime to create an awesome human being.