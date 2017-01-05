9 Signs Your First Trimester Is Going Exactly As It Should

Those first three months of pregnancy — otherwise known as the first trimester — can be tough. All of sudden, your body starts changing shape and you're feeling all types of sensations that are pretty out of the ordinary for you. As you start going through the pregnancy process, undoubtedly, you’ll be excited and nervous. It's hard not to worry about some of the more unfamiliar symptoms. Thankfully, there are some signs that your pregnancy is going exactly as it should.

The first trimester is defined as the time between the first day of your last period through the 12th week of pregnancy, according to What To Expect. You might not even look pregnant yet, but you’ll probably be feeling it. Your body is going through so many changes during this time, and it may be hard trying to figure out what is normal and what’s not, even if you’ve been pregnant before. “Many women delight in getting a positive pregnancy test after planning and trying to conceive,” OB/GYN Delisa Skeete Henry, M.D., tells Romper. “They are oftentimes blindsided by the not-so-pleasant first trimester, which can truly be miserable.” (Luckily, the first trimester symptoms tend to go away by around 12 or 14 weeks of pregnancy, Dr. Skeete Henry says, so try to hang in there.)

As you go through the process of making and growing a human, you’ll no doubt be very attuned to every little sensation and symptom. Here are nine signs to look for along the way that will assure you everything in your pregnancy is progressing according to plan.

1. You’re Exhausted recep-bg/E+/Getty Images During the first trimester of my first pregnancy, I was useless by 3 p.m. and in bed by 8 p.m. Many other women in the first trimester likely feel the same. Get ready for mid-afternoon naps and 7 p.m. bedtimes, advises Dr. Skeete Henry. “During the first trimester, your body will be exhausted,” she says. “There is a tremendous amount of metabolic work that is occurring, and you will need lots of rest.” So even if you want to keep up your regular routine, don’t try to fight the fatigue. Just listen to your body and rest when you feel like you need it.

2. Your Boobs Are Huge & In Pain If you went to bed a B cup and woke up with a C, don’t be surprised. As explained in Parents, sore breasts are incredibly common in early pregnancy and are caused by a surge in hormones. “Progesterone increases during the first trimester which makes your breast exquisitely tender, achy and sensitive.” says Dr. Skeete Henry. While symptoms should improve as you enter the second trimester, it might be time to go bra shopping. “Invest in some good-fitting sport bras and tell hubby hands off,” says Dr. Skeete Henry. Keeping your girls supported (and not stimulated) can help assuage symptoms.

3. You’re Constipated Pregnancy sure can plug you up — in all the wrong ways. If you’re having pooping problems, you can thank pregnancy hormones. “The miracle drug progesterone that supports your growing bundle of joy also slows the motility of your colon and bowels,” explains Dr. Skeete Henry. As a result, you might find yourself spending more time sitting on the toilet. If your constipation is problematic, you should speak to your OB/GYN about it, but usually, staying hydrated and upping your fiber intake should get things moving again.

4. You’re Bloated & Develop “The Blump” You’re not showing off a baby bump yet, but because of excess bloating, you’ve got “the blump.” Baby Center attributed all that puffiness to an increase in progesterone. “Because of the pregnancy hormones, the bowels are slow to move, therefore you feel bloated and full especially by the end of the day,” says Dr. Skeete Henry. The excess pressure in your abdomen and uterus can also strain your “down there” muscles, causing you to pass gas like it’s your day job. It’s equal parts normal — and mortifying.

5. You Feel Nauseated All Day Long Morning sickness is a total misnomer. While you might experience it in the a.m., for many women, pregnancy nausea is a 24/7 deal — and it can be a total misery. “Some people are more sensitive to pregnancy hormones than others, whether that’s estrogen which affects breast tenderness, or hCG levels, which control morning sickness,” Abigail Cutler, M.D., MPH, an OB/GYN at Yale-New Haven Hospital, tells Romper. Until morning sickness subsides (typically after the first trimester), there are things you can to ease the quease. “I recommend ginger tea or ginger candy,” says Dr. Skeete Henry. “Eating small meals throughout the day may help, too.” Even acupuncture can help relieve nausea.

6. You Have Food Cravings & Aversions aldomurillo/E+/Getty Images If you thought that food cravings only come during the later stages of pregnancy, think again. As noted in What To Expect, hormones play a role in food cravings too. It’s also thought that maybe the theory of “your body craves what your body needs” is actually true. “Some scientists theorize that pregnancy cravings and food aversions reflect the need to meet a growing fetus's most basic energetic demands,” says Dr. Cutler. “It’s amazing that you start craving junk foods, high carb foods and less healthy options when all you want most is to eat healthy,” adds Dr. Skeete Henry. “If the baby needs a little ice cream here and there, don’t deny the child.”

7. You See Thick Vaginal Discharge Thick, milky, white discharge, or leukorrhea, is a common pregnancy symptom. As What To Expect explained, the discharge is caused by your body producing a lot of estrogen in early pregnancy. This increased blood flow to the pelvic area stimulates your body’s mucous membranes. “Pregnancy hormones increase the cervical mucus and increase vaginal discharge,” says Dr. Skeete Henry. “Normal discharge is typically pasty, clear to whitish in color and odorless.” You may need to wear a pad to protect your undies during your pregnancy (but not a tampon since it isn’t really safe). But if it has a foul-smelling odor, or is green or yellow in color, Dr. Skeete Henry says to tell your doctor.

8. You Are Peeing A Lot Frequent urination, even in early pregnancy without the weight of a baby, is very normal. “Your blood volume can increase fivefold during pregnancy,” explains Dr. Skeete Henry. “Since your kidneys are filtering lots more blood, this will create more urine, and therefore you will pee more.” While peeing all the time isn’t pleasant, it’s a natural part of pregnancy.