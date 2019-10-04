Pregnancy, giving birth, and even the moment you find out you're expecting aren't always — OK nearly never — as glamorous and picture-perfect as you've seen in the movies. And, known and beloved for always keeping it real, a new Instagram post provided fans with a peek at the day Amy Schumer learned she was pregnant with her first child. With a stunned look on her face while sitting on the toilet, and a dog at her feet who looks just as stunned, Schumer's friend, Jessica Seinfeld, snapped a pic of the moment she saw that positive pregnancy test, which, fortunately, the comedian posted on Instagram today.

Schumer welcomed her first child, an adorable son named Gene, with her husband, chef Chris Fischer, back in May. And on Friday, Oct. 4, the Growing star shared a photo of the moment her journey to motherhood officially began.

"#tbt the day I found out I was pregnant in @jessseinfeld bathroom," Schumer captioned the hilarious and relatable photo. Seinfeld, an author and philanthropist who's also married to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, commented on this memorable moment, saying: "And why Gene is actually MY son."

Like most people would do when they find out they're expecting, Schumer apparently sent the photo to her friends to break the exciting news. "You sent me that photo... I remember that day," celebrity facialist Georgia Louise commented on Schumer's photo.

Plenty of Schumer's fans also commented on the photo. As one fan wrote, "If I had a picture, it would look exactly the same lol." And another accurately stated that Schumer's post is the "perfect portrait of a mom-to-be!!!"

This is hardly the first time Schumer has shared an honest, down-to-earth, and unfiltered glimpse of her pregnancy and experience with motherhood. In her Netflix special Growing, for example, Schumer talked about pregnancy and her difficult struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), severe morning sickness, with her trademark humor, of course.

"I have not had an easy pregnancy. I have hyperemesis, which I'd never even heard of," she said during Growing, which aired on Netflix back in March. "It's extreme nausea and vomiting. If you've ever had food poisoning, it's that. I've had that every day for five months ... People are like, 'You're so strong, look at you out there! You're on the road!' I'm contractually obligated to be out here, guys. I will be sued by Live Nation. That's why I'm here."

Although she had an incredibly tough pregnancy, Schumer seems to be over-the-moon happy with baby Gene, who's not 5 months old. Back in July, for instance, she shared a beautiful photo of herself and her son on Instagram. No caption, just happy mom, happy baby cuteness.

While it's only been five months since Schumer welcomed her baby boy into the world, she's quickly become one of the most relatable celeb moms out there. From the moment she found out she was pregnant on her bestie's toilet, vomiting in the car while pregnant, hitting back at mom-shamers with an amazing breast pumping pic, and just snuggling with her baby boy, Instagram is a better place with Schumer's prime #MomContent.