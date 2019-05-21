Amy Schumer didn't waste a moment getting back on stage after welcoming her son, Gene, into the world earlier this month. The comedian was expected to take some time off after having her baby a few weeks ago, but Amy Schumer took a quick break from maternity leave 14 days after giving birth when she surprised fans with an appearance at the Comedy Cellar in New York City this week — and, obviously, fans loved it.

The I Feel Pretty star's comedy comeback was confirmed by fellow comic Jon Laster, who snapped a photo of her from the performance, which Schumer later shared on Instagram on Monday night. "Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I’m back!" she captioned the photo of herself on stage with a mic in hand.

Schumer looked so happy to be back on stage, sporting a chic black mini dress with flower details throughout. And, as to be expected, the 37-year-old comedian's photo drew praise and surprise from her large fanbase and famous folks alike.

Fellow comedian Ali Wentworth weighed in, writing: "WHAAAA????? YOU ARE A WARRIOR!" Author Emily Oster wrote, "You are a rock star. I bet it felt amazing to be back up there."

And CNN's chief White House Correspondent Jessica Yellin, who helped reveal the comedian's pregnancy last fall, also commented on Schumer's Instagram post, cracking a joke about "what a pump room looks like at a comedy club," and welcoming her back to the stage for the first time in a long time.

"Every room is a pump room if you put your mind to it," Schumer quipped back on Instagram.

Schumer gave birth to her baby boy on Sunday, May 5, just before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their own son. So, of course, when Schumer announced his arrival on Instagram, she jokingly called him her and husband Chris Fischer's "royal baby."

"10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born," Schumer captioned the first glimpse of her baby boy, which showed Schumer lying in a hospital bed with her newborn on her chest as Fischer gave her a kiss on her cheek.

Soon after announcing his birth, Schumer revealed that they named their son "Gene Attell Fischer," according to a caption in another Instagram post.

Since baby Gene's arrival, Schumer has shared several glimpses inside motherhood with fans. On Mother's Day, as noted by Women's Health, Schumer marked the holiday — her first with a baby — with a very real and relatable photo of herself on the toilet soon after giving birth.

"Milf alert 1 o'clock," she hilariously captioned the image, which focused on a woman cradling her son as Schumer appeared to be hooked up to an IV, still wearing a hospital gown, in the background sitting on the toilet.

And over the weekend, Schumer posted an Instagram photo of herself pumping breast milk, as reported by E! News. In the photo, the actress can be seen sporting a breast pump without a shirt and joked in the caption about her plans for the evening. writing: "Guys, what are we doing tonight?"

Fans were thrilled to see Schumer back to comedy after welcoming her son, as she was unable to perform much during her pregnancy, though she did try. Schumer suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, which left her violently ill throughout most of the time she was pregnant. She was open and honest with fans about having to cancel shows, and the struggles she was facing, so seeing her back on stage is undoubtedly exciting for her fans. Now, when do you get to hear the standup she performed?