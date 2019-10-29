Can Babies See Ghosts? Mediums Explain Their Connection To Spirits

If you've ever seen a baby stare off into an empty space and smile suddenly at what appears to be nothing or wave into a pitch black yard like they're seeing their best friend, you've probably asked yourself this haunting question: can babies see ghosts?

Babies are wonderfully mysterious. We can't know for sure what they're thinking when they smile and coo, when they cry for hours on end, or when they get that oh-so-startled look that usually means they're about to poop. Until they can talk and communicate, we don't know what exactly is going on in their tiny minds, but to the best of our ability we try to figure it out nonetheless. That's why when you see your baby interacting with something that doesn't appear to really be there, you may question whether or not they are seeing something that you're not. (And come on, you know they are!)

Whether you believe in spirits of the deceased inhabiting the earth or not, you've probably at least had one supernatural type encounter or experience in your life. Many people have experiences that they can't explain, and babies are no exception, but are they really seeing ghosts? Psychic medium and best-selling author of five books on the afterlife, Blair Robertson, explains to Romper why it may seem like your baby is seeing a spirit or ghost.

"I believe that we all have the ability to experience spirits. Young children don’t necessarily have an increased ability, just innocence that allows them to experience spirits without bias or filters," Robertson says. "They haven’t been taught that you 'can’t see ghosts,' or 'There’s no such thing as ghosts.' Because they have no limiting beliefs or blocks, they experience the connections powerfully."

In addition to the childlike innocence that allows babies and young children to be more open to accepting the image of a spirit, Diane Gremmel, a Houston, Texas-based psychic medium tells Romper that a baby's ability to see a spirit is likely perceived as normal by them. "Many babies see spirits because they are still disconnected from the logical physical world but entirely open to the world of spirit. They don't see things as belonging or not belonging, but instead just observe. To a baby, a spirit is simply part of the picture," Gremmel says. "Animals and babies both accept what they see, and respond in similar ways. If you see your baby interacting, smiling or looking in a certain direction, they may be seeing a spirit, and often will giggle and smile if the spirit is a positive one."

Robertson and Gremmel both note that it is likely that if your baby is interacting with a spirit, they won't be scared, but Gremmel does note how a parent might see their baby reacting to something, such as a spirit, that they do not understand. "We as humans find anything scary that we don't understand, but babies don't judge things as adults do. If an experience feels unpleasant, a baby may cry without understanding what they see," Gremmel says. "A baby could see any type of spirit, so I tell clients to watch the child and see how they react. If the child is happy, safe, and relaxed, then you most likely have a benevolent spirit watching out for them."

When your baby is too young to speak, they obviously won't be able to communicate what they are seeing to you, but Robertson says that as children grow, they may start to describe the spirits they see to you, which can turn into an interesting (and even moving) experience for parents. "As they get older, you may notice them interacting with 'something that is not there.' In my 30 years, I’ve heard hundreds of stories of young children that described deceased loved ones coming for a visit — people that they never met. Listen up when they do that because it’s a beautiful experience for both them and you as a parent to know that they are protected and loved from the other side," he says.

All in all, if you think your baby is connecting with a ghost or spirit, both Robertson and Gremmel agree that — even if it creeps you out — as long as your baby appears happy, there is no harm being done. But, if you sense something is off or your baby seems startled by the presence, you can simply ask the spirit to leave. "You simply ask them to not visit and they will honor that. You don’t need whacky rituals or burning sage to do so. Ask, and they will leave, but what a sad thing to do," Robertson explains.

Other than asking the spirit to leave, Gremmel says that "keeping positive energy" via music and smells will help attract a more positive experience. "You can ask a loved one in spirit to peek in as well. You might say something like, 'Grandma, please watch over the baby and help keep him safe!' Saying a positive prayer next to the baby every day can help too," she says. "Just know that the world beyond ours can watch out for baby as well, so enlist their help."

