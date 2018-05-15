Here's The Right Parenting Style For You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

When I was pregnant, I was determined to be an attachment parent. It just sounded so lovely, with the breastfeeding, co-sleeping, and snuggling. Then I became a mom, tried it out, and failed miserably. I've since learned that you can't really choose your parenting style. Instead, it chooses you. In fact, if I had done some some self-exploration, gazed into a crystal ball, or read my horoscope, I might have learned that sooner. I mean, can you find the right parenting style for you, according to your Zodiac sign? It definitely couldn't hurt, right?

My astrological profile is pretty accurate when it comes to other aspects of my personality. I wouldn't be surprised if it could tell me about what kind of parent I am, or perhaps, more importantly, what kind of parent I should try to be. I'm a Cancer, so according to Astrology Zodiac Signs that means I can be a tad bit sensitive, and kind of a drama queen. It turns out that hovering around my kids like a helicopter or trying to touch them all day was too much for my tender soul. Both my kids and I thrived once I gave them some space, and I served as more of a lighthouse when they needed me. It all makes total sense when you think about it, because when Cancers try to do too much, it can impact their mental health.

I totally wish I had known the aforementioned before trying (and failing at) other parenting styles. If it is this telling for me, it might be a good place for other parents to start exploring their personal parenting styles, too.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Giphy Capricorns are the planners of the Zodiac. When it comes to their kids, they can be a bit authoritative, which is not as bad as it sounds. As Psychologist Nancy Darling, PhD writes for Psychology Today, authoritative parents are "strict, consistent, and loving." Like Capricorns, they clearly state their expectations, and are fair in their discipline, which is pretty much how I would describe my own Capricorn mom. It's actually a little bit creepy.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) People with Aquarius as their sign are willing to sacrifice anything for someone they love. They also almost literally never stop moving. As such, they make great helicopter parents or "over-involved" parents. As therapist Vicki Botnick, MA, MS, LMFT, describes on Goodtherapy.org, this might actually be a good thing, leading to kids who feel supported and cared for by their parents.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) Giphy Astrology.com notes that while Pisces are intuitive and loving, like other water signs, they need some time to be alone and recharge after being around people. Since they are also really relaxed and easy-going, free-range parenting might give their kids — and themselves — the space they need to thrive.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aries are some of the most confident and self-assured people and, probably, parents. They are also willing to take on more than most people can seemingly handle and have limitless energy, which makes them great parents no matter what style they, of course, choose, because they are always right.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tauruses are patient and loving caregivers, and value traditions and routines. When it comes to parenting they might be likely to find comfort in the French way of parenting, complete with structure, rules, and a glass of wine at the end of the day while your baby sleeps through the night.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy According to Astrology.com Geminis have the twin personalities of being logical gatherers of information, and not always having the motivation to finish what they started. They are going to buy everything they need for that home organization chart or DIY farmhouse table, but will move on to another project before it's all finished. They would probably be better off focusing that energy on lowering their expectations, and embracing their hot mess mom status, rather than trying to do it all.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) According to Astrology.com Cancer-born people have a tendency to be emotional and sensitive, which makes them loving and empathetic parents. It also means, however, that they need time for self-care or they get seriously burnt out. While they might be tempted to approach parenting with attachment parenting style — prizing connection with their child over everything else — I've found that Lighthouse parenting — giving kids unconditional love and room to explore — is a better fit for my crabby personality.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology.com Leos are warm and affectionate. They also have a tendency to want everyone to be happy, which is impossible when you are a parent. While permissive parenting might feel right, Leos would be better off learning to set healthy boundaries with their kids, using a Resources for Infant Educators (RIE) approach to foster independence through play and safe exploration.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrology.com, Virgos are smart, practical, and good at managing even the smallest detail. They will actually nail Pinterest projects, meal plan, DIY everything, and run their homes like the efficient perfectionists they are. Above all other signs Virgos have the most potential to be perfect Pinterest moms, and I am totally jealous.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrology.com, people born under the sign of Libra make decisions based on what is fair and just. If they can make up their damn minds at all. It makes perfect sense for the sign with a scale as it's symbol. As Zero to Three notes, positive parents try to find balance between their kids needs and their needs, and always strive to be fair and see things from their kids' point of view. Libra parents should definitely add positive parenting to the mix when they weigh their other options.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) According to Astrology.com, Scorpio-born people are determined and motivated. This might give them a tendency to want to remove obstacles for their kids, as so-called snow-plow parents, because it can be so frustrating and scary to watch them fail or fall.